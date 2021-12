The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair is slowly moving lower and is trading below the 1.1320 level. There was also a break below the 1.1300 zone and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1325 on the hourly chart.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO