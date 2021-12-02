ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Elliott Wave analysis: EUR/USD remains consolidating

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX market was slow yesterday as Powell did not bring anything new in his testimony, so it appears that traders are waiting...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Markets gain ground on encouraging Omicron report

A weekend report on Omicron cases in Gauteng brings hope that we will be able to avoid a major global lockdown. While we could see monetary policy hold back tech stocks, we are looking increasingly likely to stage a Santa rally. Airlines stocks on the rise as countries slowly realise that travels restrictions are hopeless when you have community transmission of a highly contagious virus.
INDUSTRY
seeitmarket.com

Bitcoin & Ripple Elliott Wave Analysis: Look For More Downside

The Crypto market is in decline as we have been warning for some time. And, with recent sharp decline and broken channel support line on the Crypto-currency total market cap chart, there’s a chance for more weakness within a five-wave cycle (if the price manages to stay below the 2.5T level).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops back towards 0.8500 as sellers come in ahead of the 200DMA

EUR/GBP has been on the back foot for most of Monday’s session, perhaps weighed by poor Eurozone data. The pair has dropped back from close to 0.8550 to current levels just above 0.8500. Technical selling ahead of the 200DMA has likely also played a part, with the key downside support...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers keep defending the 1.1300 region

US Treasury yields started the week with a soft one, recovered during US trading hours. Wall Street started the week with gains, shrugging off last week's concerns. EUR/USD remains at the lower end of the yearly range, could soon fall below 1.1200. The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily low...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Usd#Eur Usd#Eurusd
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady around 1.3250s amid a positive market-mood

The British pound is up but has failed to capitalize an attempt towards 1.3300 amid a risk-on market. BoE’s Broadbent is unclear how he will vote in December’s meeting. GBP/USD Price Forecast: In the short-term, to the upside, but GBP bulls need to reclaim 1.3264. The British pound continues advancing...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Break under 127.50 to trigger more losses

EUR/JPY hold in range, with key levels at 127.50 and 128.00. Dominant trend points to the downside, but some positive sign for the euro emerge. Gains below 129.00 should be seen as corrective. The EUR/JPY is rising on Monday, trading in a familiar range. The main trend is to the...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD holds on firm grounds in risk-on environment

NZD/USD is consolidating in a risk-on environment. The covid fears are abating and focus now turns to yield. NZD/USD is ending the North American session as the laggard amongst commodity-forex as the Aussie and Cad play catch-up in a risk-on environment pertaining to positive news on the covid-front. At the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to test 0.71 the figure

AUD/USD bears look to 0.68 the figure and bulls to 0.71 the figure. RBA event today will be key for the pair that is otherwise correcting in a semi-risk-on environment. AUD/USD was a strong performer at the start of the week and benefitted from the risk-off unwind that occurred on the back of positive sentiment surrounding the covid headlines. These indicate the new variant is less severe.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles around 76.60 amid a risk-on market sentiment

The NZD/JPY recovered some of Friday’s losses but lost traction towards 77.00. NZD/JPY Price Forecast: In the near-term neutral-bearish, as bears eye 76.00. The NZD/JPY advances as the Asian Pacific session begins, trading at 76.60 during the day at the time of writing. On Monday, the market sentiment was upbeat, with US equity indices posting gains between 0.85% and 2.06%, amid positive news from South Africa. Although highly contagious, the omicron variant’s cases are mild compared to previous COVID-19 strains.
WORLD
FXStreet.com

Market sentiment improves, AUD staves off break below 0.70

The Australian dollar edged marginally higher through trade on Monday, bouncing off supports at 0.70 US cents as investors looked to unwind some of Friday’s risk off move. Market sentiment improved following reports that suggest the Omicron variant, while bypassing the protections afforded by our current vaccines, will not foster a severe immune response and illness as is the case with other more virulent COVID 19 strains. Initial anecdotal date appears encouraging; however, we anticipate price action will remain whippy over the coming days and weeks as sentiment shifts ahead of any real scientific evidence and data analysis as to the effects this latest mutation. Commodity prices recovered through Monday, lead by a 35 surge in Oil, dragging the CAD and AUD higher on the day. Added support came on the back of the Peoples Bank of China policy update. As expected, the PBOC opted to cut the reserve ratio requirement, opening up accommodative monetary policy conditions while highlighting its support for the commercial building market. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7055 overnight the AUD leveled off into this morning’s open, bouncing between 0.7040 and the daily high. Our attentions turn now to the RBA and its last policy update for the year. We expect few surprises with policy makers likely to maintain the current policy platform. Another dovish assessment could add further pressure downward on the AUD.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Crosses weekly hurdle to regain 151.00

GBP/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends bounce off two-month low. Firmer RSI, not overbought, joins trend line and 50-SMA break to favor bulls. Early November’s swing low, seven-week-old descending trend line in focus. GBP/JPY stays on the front foot around 151.00, refreshing daily high with 0.37% intraday...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1293. Despite euro's intra-day selloff from 1.1333 to 1.1267 in post-NFP New York on Friday, subsequent strong rebound on falling US yields suggests further choppy sideways swings inside recent 1.1382-1.1236 broad range would continue, as long as 1.1350/60 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1267, 1.1236. On the upside,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Bears flirt with 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields

EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday low, fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback. Fed vs. ECB battle favor bears, ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, Fed’s Bullard hints at earlier rate hike. US jobs report fails to dash bearish bias, Omicron updates are mixed. German Factory Orders, risk catalysts to...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Faces An Uphill Task Near 1.1400

EUR/USD started an upside correction above 1.1300. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1270 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.3350 and started a fresh decline. Crude oil price is consolidating losses below $70.00. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro started an upside correction from...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Future markets, interest rates, EUR/USD, USD/JPY

USD/JPY's 5 vital numbers for Friday's NFP as follows: 112.66, 112.81, 112.92, 113.51 and 113.82. Actual 112.91 to 113.32 or 41 pips. profit was earned on shorts. The trades was accomplished in 2 stages. because the trade was a middle range trade as all NFP releases are turning out to be reality.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy