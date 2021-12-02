Quick Hits: The Not Playing in the NHL Edition

If Cam Newton has already become a leader of this team. "Yeah, I mean, he's one of the veteran players. I just wish everyone could see how hard he works. Like, what Cam Newton did on Sunday to go out there and lead us to 21 points and go whatever he did passing, and protect the football with an offense he learned within four days is unheard of. But it's the amount of work he puts in. I'm in the building Monday night at like 8:15 and I walk down in the weight room and he's in there still getting treatment. What I think happens to younger players whether it's high school, college, or even when they get here to this team is they just see Christian [McCaffrey] be great on gameday, they just see Cam Newton be great on gameday but they don't see the 5 a.m. show up. Shaq [Thompson] is in here lifting 6:40 every morning. Those guys put so much into it."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO