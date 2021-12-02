ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD/USD to see a gradual grind higher through 2022 – MUFG

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring November the Australian dollar weakened notably against the US dollar from 0.7508 to 0.7094. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the AUD/USD pair to see a gradual move higher throughout 2022 as the Australian economy recovers and markets...

www.fxstreet.com

DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC

Global market mood soured last week, extending a slump since November. On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.89%, 1.42% and 2.25% respectively. The VIX market ‘fear gauge’ closed at its highest since February. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and ASX 200 dropped 1.98%, 1.27% and 2.20% respectively. Conditions were relatively tame in Europe, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.39% as the DAX 40 fell 0.67%.
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP. Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides for the fourth day in the week meanders around 1.3230s

The British pound falls for the fourth time in the week,, looks for a weekly close below 1.3300. A dampened market sentiment hurts the prospects of the GBP as investors seek to safe-haven assets. GBP/USD: In the 4-hour chart, the 50-SMA has acted as resistance, and rallies toward the moving...
FXStreet.com

USD: Three reasons why it shrugged off weak payrolls

Job growth in the U.S. slowed significantly last month with non-farm payrolls rising by only 210K in November, down from 546K in October. This was less than half of the 550K consensus forecast. The U.S. dollar sold off when the numbers came out but recovered quickly for 3 reasons:. 1)...
FXStreet.com

Stocks slide on mixed US payrolls report

After what has been a roller-coaster week for markets in Europe, with the DAX and FTSE100 both hitting a three-month low, the last two days price action could see the FTSE100 finish the week higher, despite rolling back in this afternoon’s trading session. US stocks appear to be leading this...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears look to 0.7000 on firmer yields ahead of US NFP

AUD/USD remains depressed after seven-day south-run around yearly low. Fed hawks fuelled yields, equities consolidate losses amid mixed concerns over Omicron. Aussie, China PMIs can offer intermediate moves during pre-NFP trading lull. AUD/USD traders flirt with the 0.7100 threshold after seven consecutive days of a south-run. That said, the risk...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to tank towards the 1.10 level, DXY to reach 97.00 – MUFG

All eyes are on the participation rate of the November jobs report from the US as this will help the Federal Reserve to assess wage inflation pressures. In any case, economists at MUFG Bank expect the US dollar to strengthen following the release of Nonfarm Payrolls data. “The pandemic has...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY sticks to intraday gains, remains below mid-113.00s ahead of NFP

USD/JPY added to the previous day’s gains and edged higher for the second straight day. Improving global risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. Retreating US bond yields capped gains for the USD and the pair ahead of the NFP report. The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD little changed despite rising US equities

Thursday’s session the Australian dollar trade sideways against its US counterpart, oscillating between 0.7085 and 0.7115 throughout trade. It was a similar story for the NZD which traded between 0.6800 and 0.6830, seeing the AUD/NZD cross rate slip slightly from 1.0440 to 1.0408. This currency market calmness was in contrast to rising US equities, with the S&P500 index rising 1.5% and bond yields also slightly higher. Today we have a raft of PMI’s due out. Firstly out of Japan which is expected to show some post-Delta improvements, a robust report is also expected out of China’s Caixin Services PMI, and lastly, we get Markit Services PMI’s for the Eurozone and the UK. We will also get retail sales data for Europe before focus shifts to the key risk event for the day in the form of US non-farm payrolls. On the technical front, AUD/USD is still a victim of negative momentum, approaching supports at 0.7065.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY could fall below 110 by the end of 2022 – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the USD/JPY pair will move gradually to the downside during the next year. They see the pair at 111.00 by the end of the first quarter at 110.00 by the second and at 108.00 by year-end. Key Quotes:. Strong dollar expectations remain deep seated in...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after hitting 113.60 on risk aversion

Japanese yen gains momentum amid risk aversion. USD/JPY peaked at 113.60 and then turned to the downside. Pair remains in recent range, flat for the week. The USD/JPY climbed to 113.60 during the American session, boosted by a stronger US dollar and then pulled back, affected by risk aversion. It is hovering around 113.15/20, flat for the week. The pair continues to move in the recent range, unable to break the 113.60/80 area and supported around 112.70.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD unchanged around 1.1300 post-Payrolls

EUR/USD advances to the 1.1330 region on Friday, drops afterwards. US Nonfarm Payrolls missed estimates at 210K in November. The US jobless rate ticked lower to 4.2%, more than expected. The single currency keeps the volatile mood unchanged and now prompts EUR/USD to return to the 1.1300 neighbourhood after hitting...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Nose-diving and poised to challenge 0.7000

Australian mixed macroeconomic figures reflect the country’s economic struggle. The US Federal Reserve is set to discuss further tapering this month. AUD/USD is extremely oversold but without signs of an upcoming U-turn. The AUD/USD pair is in free fall, trading at 0.7018 at the time of writing, its lowest since...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears looking for fresh 2021 lows

US Federal Reserve to discuss speeding up tapering this December. Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus Omicron variant is slowly receding. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as long as it holds below 1.1380. The EUR/USD pair corrected oversold conditions and traded as high as 1.1382 but could not retain its...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows around 0.7005, bears target 0.7000

The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens. In the weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke under the 100 and the 200-week SMA’s, AUD bears eye 0.6776. During the New York session,...
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. It was another week of strength for the USD, further clawing back losses from last Friday’s Omicron-fueled sell-off. EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD are nearing key inflection points on the chart. This doesn’t preclude a continuation of USD-strength, but Dollar bulls are going...
