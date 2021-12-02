China Issues Directive on Boeing 737 MAX

Chinese authorities have approved the Boeing 737 MAX to resume service after making a series of safety adjustments, removing a major uncertainty surrounding the American aviation giant's comeback after a lengthy slump. A directive from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) deeming the model "airworthy" sets the stage for the jet to return to airline schedules in the country next year, following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing. Shares of Boeing rocketed after the decision, which also clears the way for it to deliver more than 100 MAX aircraft to Chinese carriers that were produced during the more than two years the plane was grounded in China following two deadly crashes. The CAAC said in a further statement Friday that it expects "commercial operation of the existing domestic fleet will be resumed progressively at the end of this year or early next year."

