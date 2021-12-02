ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Issues Directive on Boeing 737 MAX

By Helwing Villamizar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – China’s aviation authority has issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) on the 737 MAX after assessing Boeing’s design improvements. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) AD instructs Chinese airlines on revisions required before the return to service of the type. China has not specified when it will lift its...

CNET

China approves Boeing's 737 Max to fly again

China's aviation safety agency on Thursday cleared the way for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft to return to commercial service, more than three years after the first of two crashes that killed a combined total of 346 people, and almost a year after the plane returned to the skies in the United States. The airworthiness directive issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China lists several changes airlines will need to make to the plane, including software upgrades, additional pilot training and revisions to operational manuals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

China gives long-awaited approval to Boeing 737 MAX after crashes

Chinese authorities have approved the Boeing 737 MAX to resume service after making a series of safety adjustments, removing a major uncertainty surrounding the American aviation giant's comeback after a lengthy slump. A directive from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) deeming the model "airworthy" sets the stage for the jet to return to airline schedules in the country next year, following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing. Shares of Boeing rocketed after the decision, which also clears the way for it to deliver more than 100 MAX aircraft to Chinese carriers that were produced during the more than two years the plane was grounded in China following two deadly crashes. The CAAC said in a further statement Friday that it expects "commercial operation of the existing domestic fleet will be resumed progressively at the end of this year or early next year."
WORLD
UPI News

China on the verge of clearing Boeing 737 Max to resume service

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- China's aviation authority is on the cusp of allowing Boeing's 737 Max jets back into the air, ordering airlines on Thursday to make necessary fixes to the aircraft. The Airworthiness Directive instructs carriers in that country to take the steps required to get the planes flying...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

FAA issues two airworthiness directives requiring Boeing 787 inspections

Boeing (BA -2.2%) opens lower after the Federal Aviation Administration finalizes requirements for inspections of 787 jetliners already in service to ensure potential flaws during construction do not develop into safety issues. The FAA issued two airworthiness directives requiring inspections on the 787's carbon-fiber structure of 787 jetliners. Boeing shares...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the U.S. stock market and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The one-sentence announcement on Didi's social media account gave no explanation, but the company's U.S. market debut in June was disrupted by a data security crackdown launched by Chinese regulators.“After conscientious research, the company will start delisting operations on the New York Stock Exchange immediately and commence preparations to list in Hong Kong,” the announcement said.The company earlier denied reports it planned to buy back its...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biggest aviation market allows troubled Boeing 737 MAX flights

China's aviation regulator said on Thursday it has cleared Boeing 737 MAX planes to return to flying with technical upgrades. The decision comes after a ban of more than two and a half years. "After conducting sufficient assessment, CAAC [Civil Aviation Administration of China - Ed.] considers the corrective actions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

China clears Boeing 737 MAX return to its skies

Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can start while Boeing is required to install additional software and components. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced today that troubled Boeing 737 MAX jets have been cleared to return to flying in China – the last major market where the aircraft was awaiting approval.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

China Lays Foundations For Unbanning The Boeing 737 MAX

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has today cleared the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to resume operations. An Airworthiness Directive sets out the actions airline operators need to take in order to resume flying the jet, although it remains banned in Chinese airspace for now. Clearance finally...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Apple Issues Negative iPhone 13 Forecast as Boeing Gets "Okay" from China

Stock index futures are mixed ahead of the open while investors try to digest yesterday’s selloff. Heavy selling into the close is often seen as a bad sign for stocks, so some positive movement is good if it can hold. The S&P 500 (SPX) broke support yesterday by trading below its August high. Additionally, the index broke below its 50-day moving average. Many technical analysts will see these events as a bearish sign for stocks, at least in the short term.
CELL PHONES
breakingtravelnews.com

Norwegian to welcome Boeing 737 Max back to fleet

Norwegian has continued to selectively grow its fleet and has entered into an agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. “This agreement is an important step in Norwegian’s plan to build an efficient and modern fleet for the future. “The flexibility of ‘power-by-the-hour’ will allow us to manage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

Norwegian Air to lease Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Norwegian Air is lease two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft as the airline continues to “selectively grow” its fleet. Delivery will enable the Scandinavian low cost carrier to fulfil its summer 2022 flying programme with about 270 routes. The lease time for each aircraft is for nine years and carries...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

India Air Bubble Likely to Continue Due to Omicron

MIAMI – It looks like full and open international travel to India may be put off a little longer – all thanks to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The Oman Observer reports today that India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday delayed the resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger airline services to or from India.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

The Story Of The Boeing 737 MAX

Investigative reporter Peter Robison chronicles the tragic story of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in his new book, 'Flying Blind.' He says Boeing failed to warn pilots that new software in the plane could cause its nose to repeatedly pitch down, a malfunction that led to two deadly crashes in the space of five months. Robison says the 737 MAX disaster is at its heart the story of a corporate culture that prized profits and shareholder value over quality and safety — and of federal regulators more committed to serving the airline industry than protecting the public.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

