For the majority of the 2021 MLS season, The Philadelphia Union utilized attacking-minded right-back Oliver Mbaizo. Unfortunately for Mbaizo, he entered MLS’ health and safety protocols right before the Union’s first playoff game in 2021. Thie meant that MLS veteran Alvas Powell had to step up, and he’s done very well so far. Alvas Powell has played almost all 240 minutes of the playoffs so far, and apart from one mistake has been a very defensively sound addition to the Union’s backline. Could Powell keep his starting spot as the Union host NYCFC in the eastern conference final, or will the Union’s problems with COVID-19 make the decision for them?

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO