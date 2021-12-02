Podcast: The Mikey G. and Mikey D. Show: Jacob Johnson

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO