“With cases increasing and the identification of the Omicron in the state, the fight against COVID-19 is not over. We are still learning about the Omicron variant, but we have tools to stop the spread of the virus, most important among them is to get vaccinated and get a booster dose. The public should continue to mask up, get tested if they have symptoms, physically distance, avoid crowded events, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.” ~ NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

1 DAY AGO