Tom Holland is taking on the role of Fred Astaire. While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home in London, the actor told the Associated Press that he’ll play the iconic actor-singer-dancer in an upcoming film for Sony. “The script came in a week ago,” Holland said. “I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me.” The news comes a few weeks after Spider-Man producer and former Sony chief Amy Pascal told GQ that she wanted Holland for the role in a profile of the actor. “She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath,” Holland told the AP of Pascal. “And we had...

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO