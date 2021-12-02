ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Beatles Fans Are Amazed by Paul McCartney Writing ‘Get Back’ in Minutes in Disney+ Documentary

Cover picture for the articleA fascinating clip from the film shows McCartney’s pop genius at work. For those of us who binged the three-part, eight-hour Beatles docuseries on Disney+ directed by Lord of the Rings helmer (and Beatles superfan) Peter Jackson, a few things were apparent. George Harrison sometimes bristled at being in...

94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
Shropshire Star

George Harrison’s son praises positive light of new Beatles documentary

The film explores the relationship between the musicians and their creative process during the January 1969 recording sessions. George Harrison would have been “very happy” that relationships between Beatles’ members are cast in a more positive light by a new documentary, his son has said. The film aims to provide...
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
loudersound.com

The real story of The Beatles' Let It Be sessions, told by those who were there

Let It Be might not rank high among all-time favourite Beatles albums, but the bizarre story of its making, riven with internal strife, drug-induced apathy, the public disintegration of what had been the world’s greatest pop/rock band, and a fistful of great songs makes it one of rock’s most fascinating artefacts.
thebrag.com

Paul McCartney reveals money was the main driving force for The Beatles

Paul McCartney has opened up about The Beatles’ outlook on money, revealing that it was the driving force behind their early musical careers. While speaking to B&N CEO James Daunt (via Ultimate Guitar), McCartney was asked about a rumour that The Beatles “would sit around and say stuff like, ‘I’m going to write myself a new swimming pool,’ thinking of what you could buy with the money a hit record could make.”
The Guardian

‘Annoying snobs was part of the fun’: Paul McCartney and more on the Beatles’ rooftop farewell

It’s lunchtime on a cold Thursday in January 1969. After weeks of sometimes difficult rehearsals and recordings, the Beatles and their new songs finally – and spectacularly – collide with the outside world. The occasion is now fixed in their iconography. On 30 January on the roof of 3 Savile Row, the London HQ of their company Apple, the four – joined by the US keyboard player Billy Preston – performed five songs: Get Back (three times), Don’t Let Me Down (twice), I’ve Got a Feeling (ditto), Dig a Pony and One After 909. They played with a tightness and confidence that belied the last-minute nature of events, while a sense of urgency and drama was provided by two police officers, determined to shut everything down.
