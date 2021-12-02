ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada must do more to help low-vaccinated nations: WHO agency

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountries like Canada need to do more to help poor nations get their hands on vaccine doses if they want to prevent the emergence of even more new variants like Omicron, says a World Health Organization group. “It’s not just a matter of fairness and equity, it’s an issue...

contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Tested in Low-Income Countries, But Distributed in Wealthy Nations

COVID-19 vaccines are frequently tested in low- and middle-income countries, but they have experienced significant delays in vaccinating their own populations. Low- and middle-income countries have experienced COVID-19 vaccine delays and shortages. Even though vaccines and other pharmaceuticals are frequently tested in low-income countries, they often do not reap the benefits of this technology.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spectrumnews1.com

Live updates: Canada bans nationals from 3 more countries

Canada is banning foreign nationals from three more countries because of concerns with the omicron COVID-19 variant and all air travelers coming to the country apart from the United States will have to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and will have to isolate themselves until they get the results of their test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

What does Omicron mean for Canada's vaccinated majority?

And what does the new COVID-19 variant mean for the unvaccinated, single vaccinated and those with a booster shot?. News of the Omicron variant has many Canadians dreading yet another lockdown, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities remain on high alert in Canada since confirming at least seven cases...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
whtc.com

Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations – WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) – An official at the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage. These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the...
WORLD
AFP

DR Congo struggles with Covid vaccine push

A year ago, the world kicked off one of the greatest initiatives in medical history: the rush to vaccinate Earth's human population against Covid-19. Emmanuel, a 62-year-old police officer, said his wife was vaccinated in France, where she works in the medical profession.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
World
Vaccines
Daily Mail

WHO says rich countries should prioritize donating vaccine doses to poor nations rather than giving shots to kids because children are at low risk of severe illness

The World Health Organization is urging richer countries to focus COVID-19 vaccination efforts on sending doses to poorer nations rather than immunizing kids. Over the past few weeks, regulatory agencies around the world have authorized Covid shots for use children, including the U.S., Canada, China, the European Union, India and Israel.
HEALTH
The Independent

Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines fairly already scaled back its pledge to the world's poor once. Now, to meet even that limited promise, COVAX would have to deliver more than a million doses every hour until the end of the year in some of the world's most challenging places.That seems unlikely: Gavi, the vaccine alliance that helps run COVAX, warned in internal documents that a substantial number of doses might only show up in late 2022 or even 2023 as wealthy countries drag out their donations while locking in contracts for new shots by the hundreds...
HEALTH
healthing.ca

COVID-19: First Canadian cases of new variant confirmed in Ottawa

Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified in Ottawa, Ontario health officials confirmed Sunday. Both patients had recently travelled from Nigeria, Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. They are the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

World's fastest vaccination campaign in numbers

The COVID-19 global vaccination campaign—the largest in history—began a year ago with Britain launching its drive on December 8, 2020. Now half the world's population has had at least one shot. But with richer countries now administering third booster doses, many in poorer ones are still waiting for their first...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

Australia on Sunday cleared the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, with the next stage of its vaccine rollout expected to start in early 2022. Health Minister Greg Hunt said medical regulators had granted provisional approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to younger children for the first time.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH

