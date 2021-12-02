ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensions grow over Ukraine with the trading of threats

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, , Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met face-to-face with his Russian counterpart on Thursday to demand Russia pull back troops from the border with Ukraine, as tensions and suspicions grow in a confrontation over Ukraine's increasingly close ties with NATO and the West. Russia on one...

News 8 WROC

U.S. warns of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine with 175,000 troops

(CBS) – U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine involving as many as 175,000 troops as soon as January, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News following a Friday report in The Washington Post about the scale of a possible offensive. The plans involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 […]
MILITARY
The Independent

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.The new intelligence finding estimates that the Russians are planning to deploy an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine's border, according to a Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the finding.It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on...
MILITARY
BBC

Russia Ukraine: Biden warns Russia against Ukraine 'red lines'

Joe Biden has warned that he will not accept "red lines" set by Moscow as fears mount that Russia is planning an imminent invasion of Ukraine. The US president said he will make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to invade its neighbour. Meanwhile, US media has reported that intelligence...
POLITICS
CNBC

Biden administration seeks to prevent potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration said Friday that it was consulting with Congress and allies on a range of options aimed at dissuading Russia from carrying out a potential attack on Ukraine. President Biden, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of State Antony Blinken all issued warnings Friday. In recent...
POTUS
AFP

In Biden-Putin talks, key question is Russia's intent in Ukraine

When Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin meet virtually on Tuesday the two presidents will have to negotiate a history of mutual suspicion as they take up the urgent issue of a major Russian military buildup on the Ukraine border. What if the virtual meeting between the rival leaders goes poorly on Tuesday?
POLITICS
AFP

Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Ukraine warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Moscow's plans "involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment," a US administration official told the Post on condition of anonymity. While the Pentagon told AFP it would not comment on intelligence matters, it said it was "deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for aggressive actions against Ukraine." "We continue to support de-escalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.
MILITARY

