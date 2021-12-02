ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MnDOT holding name a snowplow contest again

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is bringing back its Name a Snowplow contest...

You Now Have Another Chance to Name a Snowplow in Minnesota

Put on your (winter) thinking caps because the Name a Snowplow Contest is back again in Minnesota. It was just earlier this year that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 122,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in March.
West Fargo seeking applicants for Public Art Advisory Committee

(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo is seeking applicants to fill two open positions for its Public Art Advisory Committee. No prior experience with public art is needed, but artists are strongly encouraged to apply for the positions. Each committee member is appointed to a three-year term by the West Fargo City Commission President and is subject to confirmation by the West Fargo City Commission.
MNDOT Condemnation vs. County of Jackson

State of Minnesota, by its Commissioner of Transportation, Petitioner,. vs. County of Jackson, et al. You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on February 22, 2022, at 2:40 pm., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, before Judge Darci J. Bentz, via remote hearing, from the Courthouse at Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the remote hearing may be obtained from Jackson County Court Administration. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.
MNDOT To Present Alternative Options For Blatnik Bridge

A discussion about "alternative options" for the Blatnik Bridge project will be the focus subject at an upcoming public meeting, scheduled for Thursday, December 9. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting everyone who has an interest to take part. The timeline for the project has construction beginning in 2028....
Rockford Has Picked The Names For The City’s New Snowplows

You may remember a short while back when the City of Rockford asked for the public's help in naming four new snowplows that will be rolling out this winter. Around 1500 people jumped to their keyboards and voted on their favorite names out of pretty great list of possibilities. We...
MnDOT keeping busy with maintenance projects, winter preparations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Road construction is now in the rearview, but with no snow yet to plow, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is finding other ways to stay busy. This year’s big projects have wrapped up, but MnDOT says it’s using the extra time to get maintenance work done.
Governor Walz set to visit Dilworth Thursday

(Dilworth, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to be in Dilworth Thursday as part of his statewide Local Jobs and Projects tour. Walz is set to visit a site being considered as part of a bonding proposal for the 2022 legislature. He began his tour in October with a visit to the Duluth Seawall, which was part of his 2020 Local Jobs and Projects plan.
Davis, Lane Students to Suggest Names for Town’s Snowplows

“Eye of the Tiger.” “Yo, Bro, No Snow.” “Blizzard Wizard.” “Br-rito.”. These are among the names selected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation from suggestions by schoolchildren to name individual snowplows in their communities. Now Bedford hopes to capitalize on the idea. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad told the School...
Marshfield Utilities holding a holiday lights contest

Marshfield Utilities kicked-off the second annual holiday lights contest on Friday, November 26th. The goal of the contest is to light up the community and spread holiday cheer. Entries for the contest will be accepted through Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and should be submitted by using the following entry form link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MUholidaylights.
Exclusive: A deep dive into Fargo's newest committee, and how it'll effect you

(Fargo, ND) -- Changes are coming, at least to how the Fargo Police Department communicates with the community. After a 3-2 vote last week, the Fargo City Commission approved the City's newest board, the Police and Advisory Committee, to be created. So, just how will this board work? Fargo Police...
MnDot wraps up construction projects in this area for the year

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation 2021 construction program has concluded in District 8. District 8 encompasses twelve counties in southwest Minnesota: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine. “We had a good construction season; the weather cooperated, and most...
MnDOT installs electronic sign near Highway 19

MARSHALL — Drivers traveling on Minnesota Highway 19 will now be able to see important travel information as they head east out of Marshall. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed a new dynamic message sign along Highway 19. The sign stands along the eastbound side of Highway 19 past...
Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
There Is An Entire Historic Christmas Village In Minnesota And It’s Absolutely Delightful

Minnesota is full of delightful holiday events! Not only are there fun holiday light shows like the famous Bentleyville. There are also Christmas trains, Christmas markets, and more – including the attraction we want to suggest to you today. The Dakota City Heritage Village is a year-round attraction that becomes extra special for the holiday […] The post There Is An Entire Historic Christmas Village In Minnesota And It’s Absolutely Delightful appeared first on Only In Your State.
‘Water wars’ continue as rural water district sues the city of Woodward

The city of Woodward is the latest Iowa municipality to be sued for allegedly infringing on the rights of one of Iowa’s rural water districts. Like others before it, the case pits the financial needs of rural areas served by water districts against neighboring cities that are attempting to capitalize on commercial development along their […] The post ‘Water wars’ continue as rural water district sues the city of Woodward appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota schools proposing extended winter break after staff shortages

(St. Paul, MN) -- Students and teachers across the state will have a little extra time for winter break. Seven school districts have announced plans over the last week to add extra days to winter break. Many are blaming a staffing shortage of everyone from bus drivers to custodians to substitute teachers.
