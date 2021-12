© Reuters. Bitcoin Rallies Below 200-Day EMA, Gears to Hit $50K Soon. Bitcoin close to hitting $50200. BTC rallies un 200-day EMA. Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto space with its overwhelming market cap that amounts to almost $1 trillion. Moreover, Bitcoin remains to be the number one digital asset in the crypto market. Bitcoin’s prominent reputation and position in the industry made it one of the favorite virtual assets by investors and analysts inside and outside the ecosystem.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO