ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

7 best brands to buy denim jeans on the UK high street and online in autumn winter 2021

By Krissy Turner,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping for jeans has long been universally accepted as a pain in the neck, but as we plan a return to our everyday wear, a new pair is on the cards. As much as we love athleisure, "comfy chic" and dressing up our loungewear, not every occasion will be able to...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

The 17 Most Comfortable Flats for Women

Just because flats technically keep your feet closer to the ground, doesn’t mean they’re always more comfortable than heels. We know all too well that a stiff leather upper or lack of cushioning can mean blisters and throbbing arches. But whether you plan to wear them as dress shoes, work shoes, everyday shoes or while you travel, the most comfortable flats for women will keep you feeling supported for hours. What to look for in comfortable flats for women Podiatrists agree that the most comfortable flats for women have ample cushioning, breathable linings to keep feet cool and malleable uppers that won’t...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Brand Is on Sale for Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One wardrobe staple that will never go out of style is a solid pair of jeans. Sure, different cuts come and go, but denim is forever. Our closet features a mix of washes and rises, from boyfriend to boot cut. We can’t live without jeans, but we rarely splurge on designer denim. Every now and then, however, we feel inspired to take the plunge. After Meghan Markle rocked MOTHER jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games, we rushed to snag the same pair — sadly, the popular pants sold out right away.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Jeans#Skinny Jeans#Jeans On#Mom Jeans#Asos
Elle

The Best Denim to Shop On Sale This Black Friday

From cult-loved labels offering reimagined classics (think Agolde and Re/Done) to emerging lines, the amount of jeans to virtually sift through right now is vast, to say the least. Since the process of finding great jeans is time-consuming to begin with, we singled out 19 must-have denim deals catering to several body types to scoop up during this year's sales. If it's been a minute since you last spent good money on real pants, this is your moment. Ahead, shop the 19 best jeans on sale over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

These On-Trend Denim Styles Make Me Want to Wear Jeans Full-Time

This may come as a shock to some, but I can feel myself slowly becoming a jeans person. I know, I know. After more than a year of creating looks based on loungewear and leggings, this transition is surprising to me, too. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. I'm not ditching my comfy pants completely. I'm just noticing myself reaching for jeans more often than I used to. I've been inundated with so many different denim styles, making my newfound identity as a pro-denim person much more clear. Buckle has the styles we all know and love. I'm talking about everything from dad jeans to straight-leg jeans to the throwback styles you keep returning to again and again. (Psst: It also has a selection of on-trend men's styles.) Its jeans come in a variety of inclusive sizes, and the brand even offers free hemming services, so it's the perfect place to start holiday shopping for everyone on your list. Ready to expand your denim collection or find the perfect pair for someone special? Take a look at my favorite styles below.
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Discover FENDI Fall Winter 2021 Denim Capsule Collection

Fashion house FENDI presented their Fall Winter 2021 Denim Capsule Collection, that reinterprets formal tailoring in a modern and cool way with dark denim. The collection explores the denim heritage in a contemporary way, and balances elegance with ease. It brings laid-back styles and sporty-tailoring with a selection of outerwear and trousers. Fashion photographer Nicolò Parsenziani captured the lookbook featuring models Ahmadou Gueye, Jesse Albert Fung Fen Chung, and Ruben Bilan Carrol. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
creativeboom.com

Where to buy the best affordable art and design prints online

Yes, you could buy a mass-produced print from a high street shop. But that's not exactly great for the soul. Instead, certain online stores enable you to find much more unique, quirky and interesting art prints for your home. That way, you'll be directly supporting contemporary artists, and you're far more likely to find work that will truly wow you day after day.
LIFESTYLE
Marie Claire

The 17 Best Winter Skirts for When You're Sick of Jeans

Once winter weather settles in, I tend to almost exclusively reach for my favorite leggings and jeans when it comes time to actually leave my apartment. But allow me to make a case for venturing beyond your denim collection and opting for one of these cold-weather-approved skirts instead. Because let’s be honest for a second: It’s nice to get a little dressed up sometimes, even if you’re just running errands.
APPAREL
Daily Beast

My Wife Has Loved This Brand's Jeans for Years—Their Men's Line of Jeans Is Now Favorite Too

My wife, Kristin has essentially lived in Madewell jeans for the past decade. Be they black, dark wash blue, pale high-waisted, wide-legged, on it goes. She wore Madewell maternity jeans when pregnant with both of our kids. When we lived in California, Madewell jeans, sandals, and a tee was her go-to outfit. Now here living just outside NYC, it’s Madewell jeans, boots, and a sweater.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Primark, Ellen MacArthur Foundation Respond to Criticism of Circular Jeans

The road to circularity is not without its obstacles—or its skeptics. Not long after debuting its first collection designed in line with the Ellen MacArthur Jeans Redesign guidelines, Irish fast-fashion chain Primark was met with scrutiny from the online denim community. In an Instagram post, denim designer, educator and 2020 Rivet 50 honoree Mohsin Sajid criticized the collection for potential greenwashing. Through his Denim History account, Sajid questioned the durability of the garment and the credibility of Primark’s sustainable claims, first calling attention to the jeans’ inner tag which includes no mention of organic cotton. “They claim that [they] are using organic cotton and...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Five fabulous fragrances to wear throughout the festive season

Here’s a piece of information that might shock you, as it did me: perfume is the most searched-for category on John Lewis’s website. Over bedding, barbecues and bags, it is fragrances that John Lewis customers are desperate to buy in 2021. They aren’t just browsing: sales of perfume have risen by 24 per cent for the retailer year-on-year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

15 of the Most Comfortable Dress Shoes You Might Not Wanna Ever Take Off

Fancy restaurants, dressy events, formal business meetings—they all typically have a dress code (whether spoken or unspoken) that you're expected to follow. And while what type of of clothes you actually wear to these occasions can vary, there's one thing every single outfit requires: a pair of dress shoes. Of course, if you've ever attempted to wear sky-high heels or brand-new flats to an event, you probably dread putting on a formal shoe any time it's necessary. They can be super uncomfortable, people! Alas, they're a bit unavoidable—which means you need a few go-to pairs in your wardrobe that won't have you taking 'em off after 30 minutes.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Gucci and The North Face Team Up for a Punchy New Collaboration

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

The Best Walmart Cyber Deals to Buy Online

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we were playing a word association game and were prompted with “Black Friday,” our response would likely be “Walmart.” We all know that Walmart has mind-boggling deals every Black Friday, from tech, to furniture, to beauty, to fashion and more. The crowds at the store can be a little much though — not to mention the long lines. That’s why we’re shopping online!
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy