“It Was Fate” Man Comes Out of Heart Surgery and Wins Lotto in Amazing Fashion

A Massachusetts man who recently underwent open-heart surgery won a $1 million lottery prize playing a scratch-off game he was given as part of a get-well card, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. CNN reports Alexander McLeish received three scratch-off tickets from a friend earlier this month, including one...
