ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Loses Patent Fight Over Covid Vaccine

khn.org
 3 days ago

Good and bad news for Moderna. Its vaccines work very well, according to a new study. But the company lost a critical patent battle for the covid vaccine to Arbutus Biopharma. Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is proving effective in the real world, according to doctors at Kaiser Permanente in California who...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thewoodyshow.com

Study Declares Winner Between Pfizer And Moderna Vaccines

A new study from researchers at Harvard University has determined which vaccine offers the best protection against COVID-19. The results of the study, which were published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that Moderna's vaccine is slightly more effective than the one made by Pfizer. The researchers combed...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Harvard study compares Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines, Moderna beats Pfizer

According to new Harvard study, Moderna's "COVID vaccine" is slightly better than "Pfizer's." Researchers looked at health records of 440,000 U.S. "veterans" and found both vaccines to be incredibly effective but Moderna's vaccine is better at preventing COVID infections, both mild and severe. "Pfizer" recipients average 5.75 infections per 1,000...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Covid 19 Vaccine#Patent Infringement#Moderna Inc#Arbutus Biopharma Corp#Omicron
khn.org

MRNA Vaccines Found To Give Best Protection As Boosters

A new study in the U.K. found Pfizer and Moderna's shots were best at lifting antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose. Six vaccines show promise as boosters though. A separate study on the overall effectiveness of mRNA shots showed Moderna slightly ahead. COVID-19 vaccines made by...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

Infrastructure Woes Could Limit Access to Anti-Covid Pills

Physician assistants want a new title, Carlyle Group buys a Medicaid payments IT management company. And other health industry news. As two new antiviral pills for Covid-19 approach emergency authorization, experts are concerned that a lack of public health infrastructure — especially easy access to fast-turnaround testing and quickly filled prescriptions — will prevent them from making a meaningful dent in the pandemic. “We know that these antivirals are going to have a window of opportunity where their effectiveness is optimal, and it can be difficult to get an appointment and get a prescription,” said infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. (Palmer, 12/2)
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Vaccines
itresearchbrief.com

U.K. signs vaccine supply deal with Pfizer, Moderna over Omicron fears

The country has now set a two-month target to provide the third dose of vaccines to every citizen aged above 18. The U.K. government is also set to sign vaccine deals with top companies like Novavax, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline. The United Kingdom has reportedly ordered additional 114 million COVID-19 vaccines...
HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

How can scientists update coronavirus vaccines for omicron?

By Deborah Fuller, University of Washington If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who […] The post How can scientists update coronavirus vaccines for omicron? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
MySanAntonio

Moderna shares drop after company loses appeal over drug-delivery patents

Moderna shares fell after the pharmaceutical company lost an appeal of a patent ruling involving a rival's drug-delivery technology, which could make its Covid-19 vaccine vulnerable to infringement suits. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed decisions by the Patent Trial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
khn.org

Study: Higher Risk Of Death After Covid Recovery

More studies on the impacts of covid infections on health: a higher risk of death and of central nervous system complications. Patients who had severe COVID-19 may be twice at risk of dying over the following year, compared to patients who had a mild or moderate case, or individuals not infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a new study. The alarming findings suggested the increased risk of dying was greater for patients under the age of 65, according to the report published in Frontiers in Medicine. Researchers from the University of Florida stated, "The risk of 12-month mortality among adults under 65 who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is increased by 233% over those who are COVID-19 negative." (McGorry, 12/1)
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

FDA OKs Merck’s Antiviral Covid Drug

The vote was 13 for and 10 against, so the first-of-its-kind drug was narrowly approved. Merck also said it should be effective against the new omicron variant. Meanwhile, Regeneron's antibody treatment may not be, according to the company. A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration voted narrowly...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy