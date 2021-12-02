ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron Variant Evolution Studied

khn.org
 3 days ago

Experts suggest omicron may have mutated in a non-human host. Yet the lack of testing and genomic sequencing of test samples hampers efforts in the United States to study the variant the fast-spreading variant. When Covid-19 variants arise, the accepted wisdom is that the constellation of mutations they contain...

khn.org

Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads
