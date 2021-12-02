ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Moment Wizkid brings out Burna Boy at London's O2 (Video)

By Same Emmanuel
thenetnaija.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of fans get thrilled by the performance of Wizkid and Burna Boy at the MIL Tour at the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK. Over...

www.thenetnaija.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wizkid brings out Chris Brown at O2 show for singer’s first UK performance in a decade

Wizkid brought out controversial R&B singer Chris Brown during the first of his sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London. The Nigerian artist was performing as part of his Made in Lagos tour. The first show broke the record for fastest-selling Afrobeats gig after tickets sold out in under 12 minutes.During last night’s (Sunday 28 November) performance, Wizkid brought out special guests including Nigerian artist Tems and UK rapper Skepta.Chris Brown came out to perform a rendition of “Go Crazy”, his 2020 collaboration with Young Thug. It marked the controversial R&B singer’s first UK performance in over a...
CELEBRITIES
The Sanford Herald

The O2 arena 'reviewing security procedures' after fans broke into Wizkid's gig

The O2 is "reviewing security procedures" after several people made their way into Wizkid's concert at the venue on Sunday night (28.11.21). Security staff were seen trying to contain the situation as a number of fans managed to run through the security check-in gates at the London arena. Thank you...
MUSIC
BBC

Wizkid fans breach O2 Arena security to break into gig

Fans of the Nigerian singer Wizkid breached security at the O2 Arena on Sunday night, breaking into his gig. Videos posted to social media showed a stream of people dodging security barriers and charging their way in. The performer, who featured on Drake's number one hit One Dance, is playing...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Wizkid Conquers London, Turns the O2 to the O3 with Star-Studded Residency

This week, Wizkid left no doubt nor debate about his status as one of music’s most potent titans. The hotly anticipated London stop of the ‘Made In Lagos Tour’ marks the maestro’s third time headlining the world-renowned O2 Arena. Yet, on this occasion, it was for a historic three-night residency; an engagement that renders Suerele’s Finest the first Nigerian act to achieve this feat.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Wizkid
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O2 Arena#Grammy Award#Uk#African#Afrobeat
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William's mental health crisis: Duke reveals how he was engulfed by a dark cloud of depression after his air ambulance dash to accident involving a boy close to George's age left him feeling 'like the whole world was dying'

Prince William has revealed that he was engulfed by a dark cloud of anguish and depression after witnessing the aftermath of a devastating accident. In a remarkable display of candour, the Duke vividly describes how his torment left him feeling as if 'the whole world was dying'. His mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheFinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s '70s-Inspired Top Was A Departure From Her Minimalist Style

Kate Middleton typically opts out of wearing fleeting fashion trends. The royal gravitates towards classic pieces — like neutral-colored vests and uncontroversial knitwear — which, as history has proven, will always remain en vogue. In other words, she favors a timeless aesthetic. However, it appears one fashion trend has caught the duchess’ eye — and she just cemented it into her style file permanently. On Dec. 2, Middleton wore a paisley blouse by Ralph Lauren, which can be interpreted as a nod to the ongoing 1970s style resurgence. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting the Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, so her boldly printed, retro-inspired top was an apt and artistic choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy