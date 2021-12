In the momentous days and weeks following the birth of a child, it is normal to experience a roller coaster of emotions, including sadness. Your body undergoes significant physical changes post-birth, and at the same time, you go through the psychological transformation of becoming a parent. Feelings of overwhelm or anxiety during this time are commonly referred to as “the baby blues”, and they are both normal and expected. Postpartum depression, however, is a different diagnosis and a more serious condition — one you shouldn’t try to treat by yourself. There is a fair amount of overlap in symptoms, so it can be confusing to figure out which diagnosis fits your situation.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO