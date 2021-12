Lewis Hamilton admits there were times during his superb win at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he feared he would be put out of the race by his “f****** crazy” title rival Max Verstappen The Briton took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which delivered one of the most incredible grands prix of all time, to draw level on points with Verstappen in the drivers’ championship heading into next weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi – with the duo colliding on lap 37 of a remarkable race.The duelling pair being tied on 369.5 points – the first time...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO