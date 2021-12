The Knob Noster Fire Department recently observed that addresses on many homes and businesses are missing, hidden, or too small to be read from the road. And that's a problem. The fire department was recently engaged in some new driver training when they observed the issue. And the problem with missing, hidden, or small numbers that are hard to see from the street is it can make it harder for first responders to find where you are when you need them.

KNOB NOSTER, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO