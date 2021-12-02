Get Glam on Gillespie This Holiday Season With This Turtle Creek Treat

On November 10, D Home and Holiday Warehouse welcomed the year’s most festive season with a private Holiday Unveiling celebration. Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine while shopping the newest seasonal collections. Holiday creations from design trendsetters Jessica Barefield, Jeremi Headrick, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Sharon Lee, and Tiffany Woodson, as well as D Home’s Jamie Laubhan-Oliver and Jessica Otte, inspired those in attendance to elevate their holiday décor. Attendees at the seasonal sip and shop were able to explore 30,000 square feet of luxury products, including designer Santas, authentic luggage trunks, and art from Hunt Slonem, Clementine Hunter, and George Rodrigue. In keeping with the spirit of the season, a percentage of the evening’s proceed benefited Dwell with Dignity.
Comments / 0