Mel Brooks, 95, is still riffing

By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press Published:
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Leave it to Mel Brooks to blurb his own memoir. There, along with laudatory quotes from Billy Crystal, Norman Lear, Conan O’Brien and others is one from “M. Brooks,” who hails “All About Me!” as: “Not since the Bible have I read anything so powerful and poignant. And...

Distractify

Mel Brooks's Children Have All Followed in His Footsteps

Legendary actor and producer Mel Brooks has a resume that spans decades. In fact, the first acting credit on his IMDb is from 1951, when he played a window washer on The Milton Berle Show. He went on to become a producer, writer, and director. Recently, he wrote an autobiography called All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business.
PASADENA, CA
The Independent

Mel Brooks says ‘it’s hard to keep going’ following death of close friends

Mel Brooks has said he sometimes finds it “hard to keep going” when remembering the friends he’s lost.The comedian, 95, reflected on the death of his best friend Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020, aged 98.He has now written a memoir, which includes funny tales about Reiner as well as actor Gene Wilder and his wife Anne Bancroft, all of whom have died.“When I look back at people like Gene, who I loved so much and miss so much, and my adventures with Carl, and, of course, my wife who was my great love and support, it was...
The Guardian

Mel Brooks on losing the loves of his life: ‘People know how good Carl Reiner was, but not how great’

In February 2020, I joined Mel Brooks at the Beverly Hills home of his best friend, the director and writer Carl Reiner, for their nightly tradition of eating dinner together and watching the gameshow Jeopardy!. It was one of the most emotional nights of my life. Brooks, more than anyone, shaped my idea of Jewish-American humour, emphasising its joyfulness, cleverness and in-jokiness. Compared with his stellar 60s and 70s, when he was one of the most successful movie directors in the world, with The Producers and Blazing Saddles, and later his glittering 2000s, when his musical adaptation of The Producers dominated Broadway and the West End, his 80s and 90s are considered relatively fallow years. But his 1987 Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs, was the first Brooks movie I saw, and nothing was funnier to this then nine-year-old than that nonstop gag-a-thon (forget Yoda and the Force; in Spaceballs, Mel Brooks is Yoghurt and he wields the greatest power of all, the Schwartz).
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

Mel Brooks Writes It All Down

My grandfather Arthur Motzkin, a first-generation American Jew, liked to tell stories about his unlikely cameos in world history. When George Washington was crossing the Delaware and took a wrong turn, a voice piped up from the back of the boat: “Never fear! Arty’s here!” The day was saved. I thought about this tale while reading Mel Brooks’s new autobiography, “All About Me!” My grandfather was the same generation as Brooks—both were born in New York in the nineteen-twenties and served in the Second World War—and my grandpa’s running joke was, essentially, the same one that Brooks deploys, with a thousand times the wit, in his comedy routine “The 2000 Year Old Man” and in his 1981 film, “History of the World, Part I.” Possibly more than anyone else, Brooks epitomized American Jewish humor in the twentieth century, much of which rested on the idea that it’s funny when a kvetchy Jewish guy shows up where he doesn’t belong, which is most places. Case in point: when Kenneth Tynan profiled Brooks for this magazine, in 1978, the piece was titled “Frolics and Detours of a Short Hebrew Man.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: In memoir, comedy legend Mel Brooks details his remarkable life

In an arguably unparalleled career, Brooks has created a legacy of film and comedy work that should forever be regarded as essential to the medium. From his early days as a member of the storied writers’ room for Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows” to his run of making classic films like 1974’s “Blazing Saddles” and 1987’s “Spaceballs,” Brooks has lived the kind of life that merits the nearly 500-page length of his new, delightful memoir.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madame Romaine De Lyon
The Associated Press

Review: In memoir, it’s good to be comedy king Mel Brooks

“All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks (Ballantine) Bagels and Nova Scotia lox for the writing team’s breakfast while punching up the script for “Blazing Saddles.” Earl Grey tea and English digestive biscuits while developing Gene Wilder’s idea for “Young Frankenstein.” Cottage cheese topped with fruit while hashing out yet another writer’s pitch for “Silent Movie.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

All About Me! by Mel Brooks review – constant corpsing

Mel Brooks is the last comic in the world you can imagine wanting to be Hamlet – although, of course, that role is just another way of getting all the attention. He did play a Shakespearean actor in a 1983 remake of Ernst Lubitsch’s comedy To Be Or Not to Be, but otherwise the Danish you’re most likely to associate with Brooks is the kind you buy in a deli. Now 95, the comedian, screenwriter and director of such beloved spoofs as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and Silent Movie has written his autobiography. As the title might suggest, All About Me! is very much the work of the man who, as a young Jewish comic in the Borscht Belt resorts, got his break as a “pool tummler” (Yiddish for “entertainer”), his job to keep the guests happy and alert, and stop them falling asleep round the swimming pool.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
