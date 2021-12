The Beatles: Get Back features the greatest band in music history making magic in the final moments even as we know what’s happening. The Get Back Sessions resulted one of the final albums from the greatest band of all time, Let It Be. Let It Be might have been the final album released but Abbey Road was the final one recorded. For what it’s worth, some songs did follow from the Get Back sessions into the recording for Abbey Road. For many Beatles fans, the only to watch Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s Let It Be documentary over the years was via bootlegs only. Over 50 years later, Peter Jackson and company has meticulously restore the footage to give us a very special documentary.

