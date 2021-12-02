ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Support Build Back Better bill

By Willie Dickerson, Snohomish Published:
 3 days ago

Exciting to see bipartisan legislation pass to improve America’s infrastructure (“Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan crowd,” Associated Press, Nov. 15). The momentum could continue by passing the Build Back Better...

Maryland Dems celebrate Build Back Better bill; Hogan urges Senate to reject it

Maryland Democrats are celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal after it passed through the House of Representatives Friday. The infrastructure bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, has been signed by President Biden and moves to the Senate, where the legislation is expected to undergo changes to satisfy Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are balking at the nearly $2 trillion price tag.
Congressman Young On Build Back Better Bill’s Passage In U.S. House Friday

President Biden’s Build Back Better bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday. The $1.75 trillion spending bill makes investments in education, labor, child care, health care, taxes, immigration, and the environment. Alaska’s Congressman Don Young released a statement saying that he did not vote for the bill:. Among...
Matt Gaetz Was Torched Over Recklessly Telling People It’s Safer To Catch COVID Than Get Vaccinated

Perhaps one day we’ll learn why so many on the right spent the pandemic spreading dangerous misinformation that led to their own base to die en masse. (Meanwhile, we’ll probably never learn what’s wrong with the guy who nonsensically argued that it’s really the libs’ fault.) In the meantime, we still, almost two years into the COVID age, have to regularly deal with conservatives spouting inane nonsense, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene not seeming to know that cancer isn’t contagious.
Stephen Colbert Tears Into Supreme Court On ‘The Late Show’: “We Don’t Live In A Democracy”

“Vaccines are mandated because COVID is contagious,” the CBS talk show host said. “No one ever said, ‘Can you put a mask on your belly? I don’t wanna catch baby.'”. On Tuesday, the court held arguments about a proposed Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, nine weeks before the point of fetal viability that Roe hinges upon. Colbert took time to call out the reasoning of conservative Supreme Court justices arguing in favor of the law, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett comparing the “infringement of bodily autonomy” of forced pregnancy and birth to mandatory vaccinations. Colbert added that overturning Roe v. Wade would be an extremely unpopular decision, since a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll found that 60% of Americans support upholding Roe and only 27% support overturning it.
