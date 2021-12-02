ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Overrunning Big Bend National Park This Week

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

ALPINE, TX – Border Patrol Sector Agents with the assistance of Big Bend National Park Rangers apprehended a large group of illegal aliens south of Alpine.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, Border Patrol agents working with National Park Rangers within Big Bend National Park apprehended a group of over 70 illegal aliens. The group consisted of illegal immigrants from Venezuela. From Nov. 25, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2021, Big Bend Sector has encountered over 200 illegals in Big Bend National Park.

“Big Bend Sector agents work hard every day along with local agencies to protect the American people and safeguard our borders,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin.

“We appreciate our relationship with the National Park Service Rangers and all of our partners in the Big Bend region.”

All illegal aliens were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing and will be processed under established Big Bend Sector Guidelines.

