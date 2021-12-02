ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobie Smulders to Reprise Maria Hill Role in Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 3 days ago

Cobie Smulders is set to reprise her role as SHIELD agent Maria Hill in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, coming soon to Disney+. According to Deadline, Smulders will join Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke in the crossover comic event. The series will focus on a faction...

MOVIES

