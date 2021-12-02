Out and About

New World String Project: Seasonal music of the Celtic and Nordic lands, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. $25, $20 CAF members, 360-416-4934, celticarts.org/celtic-events/winterdance , facebook.com/events/429456815430895 . Submitted photo

Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.

n Santa arrival & tree lighting in Concrete: 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, town center. Holiday Lane 2021 includes a decorating contest for homes and businesses, and a "Find the Gnomes" challenge around town.

n River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center: The center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport will open for the season Saturday, Dec. 4, for the winter migration of bald eagles from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided hikes are held along the Skagit River at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday with an expert interpreter. skagiteagle.org, srbeatic@frontier.com.

n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).

n Anacortes Christmas tree: The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will present its new Christmas tree, covered in coastal Christmas decorations, at its annual tree lighting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, outside the chamber office at 819 Commercial Ave.

n Walk with Santa Parade: The Anacortes Lions Club’s annual Walk with Santa Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, along Commercial Avenue. Participants are asked to start assembling around 10 a.m. Visit the Lions Club Facebook page for more information.

n Boater’s Parade: The second annual Festive ‘n Jolly Boater’s Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at Cap Sante Marina and following the shoreline down to Ship’s Harbor and back. Boaters should be ready in the water by 5:30 p.m. and monitor VHF Channel 9 for safety announcements. See Facebook for a route map and other information.

n Wonderland Walk: The Wonderland Walk at Washington Park in Anacortes will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Community groups and organizations each get a campsite, which they decorate. Families can walk through the campground and stop at each campsite, plus participate in hands-on activities and enjoy snacks and cocoa.

n Anacortes Santa Run: The Anacortes Santa Run 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Every runner gets a Santa suit with their registration to jog for eggnog. Runners will pick up their racing suits from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 9-10. Registration is $39.50 a person and closes the day before the race. The race is self-timed. runsignup.com/Race/WA/Anacortes/SantasEggnogJog

n “The Nutcracker”: Presented by Fidalgo DanceWorks, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Brodniak Hall at Anacortes High School. DanceWorks’ annual Winter Celebration will be held at 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Brodniak Hall. Information, tickets: fidalgodanceworks.org.

n Rockin’ Yule Bizarre: The Anacortes Music Project will host its sixth annual Rockin’ Yule Bizarre at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Depot Arts and Community Center. $10 online, $15 at the door, under age 15 free. yulebizarre.brownpapertickets.com.

n Semiahmoo Resort Winterfest: Winterfest at Semiahmoo Resort has numerous special events through Jan. 15 at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Activities include beach bonfires, movie nights, scavenger hunts, selfie station, gift bags from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party. See the full guide at semiahmoo.com/pdfs/2021-semi-winterfest-booklet.pdf. Information: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.

n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife:

Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.

Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.

Wednesday, March 9 – Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.

Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.

Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.

Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.

Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.

Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.

Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.