Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Shorthanded Grizzlies

In their final matchup of the week, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. To Memphis' disadvantage, OKC is on the second night of a back-to-back following a game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant due to a leg injury, but have won two-straight contests without him. At one game above .500, Memphis is still in the playoff picture and having a solid season.

For the second consecutive contest, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined with the flu.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point underdogs to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 215 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Without Giddey in this matchup, the Thunder will be without one of their best facilitators and rebounders. With the rotations changing so often this season, it’s unclear who will start in his place.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has experienced an inconsistent start to the season, but will have the opportunity to be the best player on the floor in this game. The result of this contest could come down to his agility to put points on the board, as he comes off of a 39-point game on Wednesday night.

In the absence of Morant over the past three games, Memphis has had three different high scorers. This speaks to the balance the Grizzlies have offensively, with quite a few guys that can score the ball.

Both OKC and Memphis are great rebounding teams, which will likely be a huge factor in this game. Former Thunder center Steven Adams has led the Grizzlies with 8.0 boards per contest this season.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (11-10)

WHEN:

Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Oklahoma City has lost seven-straight games, struggling over the past few weeks. Without Giddey in the rotation, the streak could continue into Thursday night's contest.

