There’s no peace in a house full of animals. My wife and I have four, two dogs and two cats, who gallop through our town house like a herd of wildebeests. No conference call or movie night is safe from disturbance, which usually takes the form of a barking fit from our border collie rescue, Lyla. Not a week goes by when I don’t clean up cat puke or a bowl of chicken “pâté” knocked to the floor by a surly feline, or have to collect the remnants of a dog toy, the corner of a rug, or a shredded yogurt container stolen by one of the pups from the recycling bin. Just this morning I swept up pottery shards from another handmade coffee mug swiped off the counter by one of the cats.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO