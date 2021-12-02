ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia opens 2022 college football season at Pitt

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyf8k_0dC9dlEk00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule includes a matchup against longtime rival Pittsburgh as well as a Thursday night Big 12 home game.

The schedule released Wednesday includes five conference home games and a matchup with Towson in Morgantown.

West Virginia will play at Pittsburgh on Sept. 3, followed by its Big 12 home opener a week later against Kansas. After hosting Towson on Sept. 17, the Mountaineers play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 24.

The Big 12 road opener is at Texas on Oct. 1. Following a bye week, West Virginia will host Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Other home games are against TCU on Oct. 29, Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and Kansas State on Nov. 19. The other road games are at Texas Tech on Oct. 22, at Iowa State on Nov. 5 and at Oklahoma State to conclude the regular season on Nov. 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

College Basketball: WVU Tech sweeps Ohio Christian

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio – The WVU Tech basketball teams came away with convincing road wins Saturday over Ohio Christian University. The men extended their win streak to seven games in a row in the opening contest of the day with an 84-56 pounding of the Trailblazers (0-6, 0-3). Andreas Jonsson and...
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: Morgan signs with West Virginia State

One year ago as a junior, it all seemed simple for Greenbrier East two-sport standout, Brooklynn Morgan. College would be part of the plan after high school and she hoped it would involve playing basketball, the sport she had loved since a very young age. As it turns out, Morgan...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
Lootpress

Patriots have laid groundwork for future success

Wheeling – John H. Lilly looked defeated. The veteran head coach stood alone at the 50-yard line at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday night beside the heap of ice from the gatorade bath Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic endured earlier. Minutes removed from one of the most painful experiences of his career, a 21-12 loss in the Class AA championship, he stared off into the distance, reflecting on the evening.
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence falls in Class AA title game

Wheeling – Independence was a hoping to cap its storybook season with a championship. Unfortunately for the Patriots they ran into a Cinderella that overcame its own adversities. Fairmont Senior became only the second 16 seed in state history to win a Class AA championship (Musselman, 1995), dispatching No. 2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#Kansas State#American Football#Ap#Baylor#Tcu#Texas Tech#Oklahoma State
Lootpress

College soccer: Concord women win Atlantic Region Crown

The Concord University women’s soccer team is in the midst of a storybook season. Thursday afternoon at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley, the Mountain Lions added another historic chapter. A goal by fifth-year senior Yasmin Mosby broke a scoreless battle and was good enough for a 1-0 win over West...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Girls Prep Roundup: River View splits tournament clashes

FORT GAY – River View split its two games Friday and Saturday in the BJM/Key Player Shootout at Tolsia High School. Friday night the Raiders dropped a 52-48 contest to the host Rebels, but rebounded with a 79-20 triumph over Fairview on Saturday. Autumn Block led Tolsia Friday with 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Prep Soccer: Carr signs with Concord

The soccer connection between Oak Hill High School and Concord University is nothing new. Former Red Devils standout, Tristan Bragg just completed his senior season for the Mountain Lions men’s team. Over on the women’s side, Courtney Smith has been a key member of the Concord women’s team that is...
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: North-South volleyball game returns to Beckley

The Woodrow Wilson gymnasium is no stranger to some of the best volleyball talent in the state of West Virginia. That will again be the case Sunday when the North-South Senior All-Star Volleyball Game comes to Beckley. Getting the top talent to an all-star event can be tough at times...
Lootpress

YMCA opens registration for youth volleyball

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The YMCA of Southern West Virginia has opened registration for its Youth Volleyball League. According to the Y, the league is for 3rd through 12th-grade players, who are hoping to keep their skills sharp in the off-season. League play will run for eight weeks, beginning in March, and will be held in the Y’s gym.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Pivont and Harvey guide Lady Bobcats to win in opener

Summersville – Sulliovan Pivont scored a game-high 20 points and Gracie Harvey added 18 as Summers County defeated Nicholas County 70-41 Wednesday night in Summersville. Leading 13-12 after the first quarter, the visitors scored 36 points in the middle two frames while holding Nicholas County to 19 points over that same span. Of Pivont’s 20 points, 15 came in the middle two quarters.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy