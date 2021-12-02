West Virginia opens 2022 college football season at Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule includes a matchup against longtime rival Pittsburgh as well as a Thursday night Big 12 home game.

The schedule released Wednesday includes five conference home games and a matchup with Towson in Morgantown.

West Virginia will play at Pittsburgh on Sept. 3, followed by its Big 12 home opener a week later against Kansas. After hosting Towson on Sept. 17, the Mountaineers play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 24.

The Big 12 road opener is at Texas on Oct. 1. Following a bye week, West Virginia will host Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Other home games are against TCU on Oct. 29, Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and Kansas State on Nov. 19. The other road games are at Texas Tech on Oct. 22, at Iowa State on Nov. 5 and at Oklahoma State to conclude the regular season on Nov. 26.