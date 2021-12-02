ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Chief Justice Statement on Death of Preston County Magistrate

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
KINGWOOD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preston County Magistrate Rhonda Sypolt died early today, December 1, after an illness. She was 54.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins said, “Magistrate Sypolt was a valuable member of the West Virginia judicial family, and we mourn her loss. My sincere condolences to her husband, Gregory, and their two sons.”

She was a native of Hundred, attended Clay-Battelle High School in Monongalia County, and lived in Rowlesburg. She previously worked as a Preston County Deputy Magistrate Court Clerk from 2002 to 2013. At the time of her election, she was a payroll supervisor for Preston County Schools and treasurer for her church.

Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) Judge Steven L. Shaffer said, “She will be missed. My heart and prayers go out for the family.”

Preston County, WV
