ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Where to Get the Best Sushi in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

By Courtlin
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We may not be close to the ocean, but that doesn't mean we don't have some good sushi here in Iowa!. After hearing about the opening of Izumi Sushi in Downtown Cedar Rapids earlier this week, I thought I would do a little digging into the best sushi restaurants across the...

khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Home to One of America’s Best Gas Station Restaurants

Gas stations and restaurants aren't typically places you associate with each other. When I think gas station food, I think items that are quick, easy, and slightly disappointing, like hot dogs or taquitos. Apparently, I'm just going to the wrong gas stations!. The website Love Food recently put together a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

This Date In History: Iowa’s Big Move Completed

The big move in Iowa was completed on this date 164 years ago. It was an era when roads across the young state were dirt trails. There were no railroads in Iowa at that time and bridges across rivers and streams weren't yet built. For people who had to travel...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Six of the Best Places to Check Out Holiday Lights in Iowa [PHOTOS]

If you're looking for some impressive light displays to enjoy with your family this holiday season, look no further!. Thanks to a recent article from the website Only in Your State, we discovered an incredible drive-thru holiday light display here in Eastern Iowa. It's called the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, and it's located at Midwest Old Threshers Campground in Mount Pleasant. According to the website, "visitors to the Festival of Lights will enjoy over 100 Holiday Lighted Displays from a gingerbread man, tractors, candy canes, and the holly old elf Santa Claus that fill a 1.6-mile route in the Midwest Old Threshers Campground." The annual display has been around since 2013 and attracts lots of visitors each year.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
Edgewood, IA
Des Moines, IA
Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
City
Des Moines, IA
98.1 KHAK

Thursday in Iowa: The Sun Will Set at its Earliest Time in 2021

At 4:36 today the sun will set in Waterloo --- and will continue to set at 4:36 (albeit with a few micro-seconds difference) --- through December 14th. Finally, on December 15th, it will set at 4:37 and will continue to sink below the horizon later and later in the evening until June 20th when it sets at 8:50.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Childhood Iowa Home of Legendary Circus Family Destroyed by Fire

Part of everyone's childhood fun is attending the circus at some point, and one of the most famous circuses (circi?) to attend has always been the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. According to USA Today, the circus shut down in 2017 after pleas from animal rights activists but a recent article says the event is revamping and returning in 2023.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Town Named Best Place To Retire In U.S.

Even if you are a ways away from retiring, it's nice to know that the town you live in is the perfect place to enter this new stage of life. A list recently came out from AARP about the best places to live in the United States for retirees. These nine cities and towns are the "best places to live and retire" in the entire country.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Iowa#Food Drink#St Ne#Soseki Caf 227
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowans Are Finalists For Nationwide $1 Million Prize

It's an exciting time for two very lucky Iowans. They're involved in a nationwide drawing that could make them millionaires. Soon they'll find out if they are the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize. According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery, for the first time ever, two of five finalists for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion are from Iowa. The promotion, in its third year, offers players the chance to enter their losing lottery tickets into the drawing for this grand prize. This is the first time that a single state has had more than one finalist.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Legislation Proposed to Fight Iowa’s Puppy Mill Problem

Just over two weeks ago, a puppy mill in southeast Iowa was hammered with $40,000 in fines due to conditions that the animals were in. 500 dogs from the mill were also surrendered to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Unfortunately, this wasn't an isolated incident in the Hawkeye State....
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Weirdest Free Things on Eastern Iowa Craigslist Sites [PHOTOS]

So you're in the market for a snowman made out of tires, huh? Or perhaps a couple of rats. Well, the good news is you can get those things for free! Occasionally I'll still scout Eastern Iowa's Craiglist pages. I say "still" because I feel like, for most people, Craigslist is a thing of the past. Despite that line of thinking, there's still some good and funny stuff on the site. As you'll see in the photos below, one person's trash is likely another's a treasure. Perhaps something you'll see is your treasure?
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Victorian-Era Mansion for Sale [LOOK INSIDE]

A gorgeous, rural Iowa mansion is for sale. It's a thing of beauty. Take a long look at the photo above, which showcases the uniqueness of this huge home. A massive wraparound porch and three stories tall, just look at the windows on the 3rd floor. And yes, it says 1871 on the roof in the foreground, announcing to the world the year the home was built.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hy-Vee To Close Cedar Rapids Store In A Matter Of Weeks

A decades old grocery store in Cedar Rapids will be closing its doors for good in early 2022. The Hy-Vee store at 279 Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids will be shutting down effective at 6 p.m. on January 9th, 2022. Hy-Vee aisle online orders will end on December 6th. That is according to a member of management with Hy-Vee and a press release that the company sent out earlier this afternoon.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Marion Restaurant to Open on December 6

Marion is preparing for the doors to open for the first time at a new restaurant. It's been almost eight months since we first told you about a new restaurant opening in Marion. The short countdown to the opening of Barrel House is now on!. In a press release, Barrel...
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Amazon is Set to Open its First Brick-And-Mortar Store in Iowa

Amazon and its practices have been a hot-button issue for several years now. The online retailer that seemingly everything has become especially villainized recently for hurting small, local businesses, a similar argument that use to be assigned to a Wal-Mart store opening. You've likely seen Amazon's ads touting the fact...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Has a Child Trafficking Problem, and It’s Only Getting Worse

The organization Shared Hope reports regular grades for 49 of the 50 states in the U.S. regarding their efforts to fight and end child trafficking. Iowa, of which has a multitude of truck stops, two interstates that meet in Des Moines, and an that economy rests on the back of agriculture, was handed an 'F' and a score of 48.5 out of 100 for how the state has handled the issue.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A New Restaurant Near NewBo Will Have a Soft Opening This Week

There is no shortage of new places to eat here in Cedar Rapids!. According to a new Facebook post from Midtown Station, one of my favorite local restaurants, a new eatery is set to hold its soft opening this week over in the NewBo area. Operated by the Nanke Group, the restaurant is called Crosby's and is located at 1028 3rd St SE. The space where Crosby's is located was previously occupied by the Pig & Porter, which closed its doors in the summer of 2019 after three years in business.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top 11 Employers in Iowa in 2021

Inspired by one of our sister stations and Ben Kuhns's article, The Largest Employers in Sioux Falls, it's time to break down which companies in our great state provide a livelihood to a variety of folks across Iowa. Coming in hot are financial and insurance companies, grocery stores, and a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy