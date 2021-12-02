ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Free tire collection events coming up in 3 WVa locations

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are coming up in three West Virginia locations.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the first event is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Clay County at the IGA Parking Lot on Route 15. Another event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Clarksburg at the Nathan Goff Armory. On Dec. 15, a collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Preston County at the former Kingwood Hospital.

Up to 10 tires per person will be taken. Tires must be off the rim, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.

Ongoing tire collection events are held elsewhere in the state. For a list of upcoming collections, visit the department’s website.

