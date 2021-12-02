W.Va. AG Issues Statement Asking Court To Overturn Roe In Dobbs Case

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement calling upon the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of Mississippi’s abortion ban.

The case at hand is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Many believe that if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state, it will mean the end of Roe v. Wade and the return of decisions on abortion to the states.

“It is long past time to overturn the flawed Supreme Court decisions that have led to the tragic deaths of over 60 million unborn children,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our Constitution should never have been interpreted in a way that lets it override the states’ compelling interest to protect innocent life. I am proud to join with Mississippi and other voices who are advocating for the sanctity of human life.”

In July, Attorney General Morrisey joined a 24-state brief supporting life in the Dobbs case. The brief urged the Supreme Court to support the right of individual states to regulate abortion and promote the sanctity of life within their borders.