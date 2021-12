Selling Sunset makes it appear as though the women of The Oppenheim Group are turning over hundreds of thousands of dollars in commission on the regular. A quick multi-million dollar listing here, and straight to a coffee shop to bitch about the other girls after. It’s all in a day’s work. But which agent out of the Selling Sunset cast is actually making the most bank in commission for the company?

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO