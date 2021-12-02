Fatal crash closes eastbound I-80 in Dixon

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, just days after he lost his high-profile cable news spot. Cuomo is normally the host of "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo" at noon ET on SiriusXM, but former ABC News and NBC News reporter Brian Ross was behind the microphone when the show aired Monday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO