ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Airline passenger complaints soar 460% since peak of COVID-19 pandemic

By Lisa D'Souza
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z10NT_0dC9aNQT00

DENVER (KDVR) — On the heels of the holiday travel rush, a new study shows flyer complaints have soared to new heights.

The study conducted by the Colorado Public Interest Research Group analyzed complaints to the US Department of Transportation dating back to 2016.

RTD union calls Denver Union Station a ‘lawless hellhole’

Researchers found since the peak of the pandemic, February 2020 through August 2021, complaints soared 460%.

Other key findings include:

  • Of the top 16 busiest US airports, Denver International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International had some of worst on-time departure records
  • Southwest and Allegiant Airlines had the least complaints per capita since May 2020
  • Frontier, United and Hawaiian Airlines had the most complaints per capita since May 2020
Read full report here Download

Experts say the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee is holding a public Zoom meeting on Thursday to further discuss refunds for canceled flights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
City
Rush, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allegiant Airlines#Hawaiian Airlines#Weather#Airline#Kdvr#Rtd#Denver Union Station#Frontier#United#Download Experts#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy