Airline passenger complaints soar 460% since peak of COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — On the heels of the holiday travel rush, a new study shows flyer complaints have soared to new heights.

The study conducted by the Colorado Public Interest Research Group analyzed complaints to the US Department of Transportation dating back to 2016.

Researchers found since the peak of the pandemic, February 2020 through August 2021, complaints soared 460%.

Other key findings include:

Of the top 16 busiest US airports, Denver International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International had some of worst on-time departure records

Southwest and Allegiant Airlines had the least complaints per capita since May 2020

Frontier, United and Hawaiian Airlines had the most complaints per capita since May 2020

Experts say the Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee is holding a public Zoom meeting on Thursday to further discuss refunds for canceled flights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.