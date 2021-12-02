Business: N.O. economic activity strong despite labor shortage

Economic activity in the New Orleans area expanded at a moderate pace over the past six weeks, while labor markets remained tight and wage pressures grew.

That’s according to the Fed’s latest assessment of regional economies, which also found that retail sales strengthened, and domestic leisure travel remained solid. Manufacturing activity was robust.

A group of some of the world’s most powerful oil producers is meeting today to discuss how much of an impact new omicron covid variant is likely to have on energy demand.

Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC and non-OPEC allies such as Russia will meet via videoconference. There is little sign the broader group intends to change course from its current output plan of a monthly hike of 400,000 barrels per day.