Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says his side have to improve on “everything” after they were humiliated in the Europa Conference League.Spurs were beaten 2-1 by NS Mura, the 341st ranked side in Europe on an humbling night where new boss Antonio Conte made his thoughts about the state of the squad clear.Not only have Spurs – Champions League finalists in 2019 – had the embarrassment of having to compete in the third-tier competition, even winning their last group game against Rennes in a fortnight might not be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages.Kane knows there...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO