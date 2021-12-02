ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/2/21 Nashville Minute

By Lisa Kaye
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Kelsea Ballerini is returning to her roots. The hit-maker took to TikTok late Tuesday night to unveil her new, natural hair color. She’s gone from a blonde bombshell to a balayage brunette. Kelsea also posted...

Kelsea Ballerini’s Bloody, Embarrassing Moment With Miranda Lambert

Kelsea Ballerini has been all over TV this week promoting her new book of poetry, and she shared an embarrassing moment with Drew Barrymore on her talk show about being at an industry party and things getting a bit sticky with Miranda Lambert. Kelsea offered, “I don’t really know Miranda;...
Carrie Underwood Reacts To AMA Wins, Ties Garth Brooks, Justin Bieber

It took her a minute, but Carrie Underwood has reacted to winning her 16th and 17th career American Music Awards last night (11/22) at Sunday’s show (11/21). While Carrie and Jason Aldean did perform, it was in Nashville, and she wasn’t in the audience at the Los Angeles-based awards show.
Garth Brooks Brings The Hits, Salutes His Heroes at Nashville Show

Garth Brooks’s concert Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville was billed as “an intimate evening” with the superstar — and with just an acoustic guitar, no band, and a lengthy list of iconic songs, Brooks certainly lived up to the promise. The acoustic show was in some ways reminiscent of his previous residency at Encore Las Vegas, which ran from 2009 through 2013. Early on in the evening, Brooks noted that once his stadium tour ends next year, he has thought about doing a residency “just like this.”
Meet ‘The Voice’ Artist Wendy Moten, Backup Singer Turned Superstar

Wendy Moten has officially made it to the Top 11 on The Voice Season 21. The 57-year-old singer joined Blake Shelton’s team after turning all four chairs with her Blind Audition, and the coach has kept her on his team the whole season. Shelton was so eager to have Wendy...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her ‘Au Naturale’ Brown Hair

Kelsea Ballerini revealed last night (11/30) that she’s not a natural blonde, and she’s showing her darker hair color on her social media. Kelsea shared a photo of herself with her long dark locks on Instagram. She wrote, “au naturale 🤎 thanks for letting my blonde hibernate for the winter @marissamartinhair.”
Remember Alan Jackson's ACM and CMA Award Protests?

Alan Jackson has long been an icon in country music, and while he often comes off as an agreeable artist, he's not afraid to take a stand when necessary. Two of those stands took place at two different awards shows in the 1990s when Jackson seemingly didn't agree with aspects of the show. The first time Jackson launched a quiet protest was at the 29th Annual ACM Awards in 1992, which he co-hosted with Reba McEntire. While Jackson did wear a tux while accepting his award for Single of the Year for "Chattahoochee," he decided to change into a Hank Williams Sr. T-shirt for the rest of the show, including for his "Gone Country" performance and while accepting of the Album of the Year trophy. This was a choice that puzzled people, including Dick Clark, as award shows were seen as strictly black tie events at the time.
Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert among Grammy 2022 nominees

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have both been nominated for two Grammys, capping off an incredible year for the pair. Both singers are nominated in the best country duo/group performance category; Carrie for her duet with Jason Aldean, and Miranda for her work with Elle King. WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares...
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
