Public Safety

Michigan Teen, 15, Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in a Michigan school shooting...

State
Michigan State
Register Citizen

Suspect in stabbing death of young mother pleads not guilty

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A young mother found dead in a Lowell home last week had been stabbed 58 times and had her neck fractured, prosecutors said Tuesday at the arraignment of her on-and-off boyfriend on a murder charge. Leonard D. Robinson, 22 of Lowell, pleaded not guilty in connection...
LOWELL, MA
MyTexasDaily

Dallas man arrested, charged with murder in fatal road-rage shooting

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal road-rage shooting that occurred in north Dallas yesterday. On Thursday, December 2, 2021, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Dallas Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at southbound North Central Expressway service road at Forest Lane.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Ringgold Teacher Accused Of Attacking Daughter At School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Ringgold teacher is accused of assaulting a student — her own daughter — at school. Ringgold High School teacher Rachael Roberts allegedly attacked her 16-year-old daughter in her classroom. The sophomore told police she went into her mom’s classroom at the end of the day and the two started arguing about ongoing family issues. Roberts allegedly hit her daughter repeatedly then picked her up off a chair, shoved her to the ground and stood on her stomach, the criminal complaint said. The girl managed to escape and ran into the bathroom to hide in a stall but her mom followed her, allegedly kicking in the door, police said. The teen complained about stomach pain but police said she was OK. Roberts is facing charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
La Feria High School Coach Charged In Deadly Hit And Run

A La Feria High School football coach has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a La Feria man that happened a little more than a month ago. The police investigation into the incident led to an arrest warrant being issued Tuesday for Jaime Carlos Guerra, who surrendered himself Wednesday. Guerra is charged with accident involving death and evidence tampering.
LA FERIA, TX
Sheriff: Boy’s Parents Called To Oxford High Before Violence

(AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged Wednesday with murder, terrorism and other crimes for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school. Prosecutor Karen McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for Tuesday’s violence at Oxford High School and declined to comment...
Family Of 18-Year-Old Garret Hayward, Killed By Suspected DUI Driver, Hold Emotional Vigil

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – An emotional vigil was held Saturday for a teenage driver killed by a suspected drunk driver. “He was my best friend and buddy. I miss him so much,” Damon Hayward said of his 18-year-old son, Garret. The 18-year-old’s life was cut short in a deadly DUI crash. Hayward was overcome with emotion with grief has he shared memories of Garret. Loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil near the intersection of Lambert and Colima in Whittier, where the teen was hit and killed while he was on his way to pick up his girlfriend, at around 5:30 a.m. last week, to...
WHITTIER, CA
Official: Michigan Boy Discussed Killing Students In Video

(AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy charged in a shooting at a Michigan high school recorded video night before violence in which he discussed killing students. The revelation was made by Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis during a court hearing for Ethan Crumbley. Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring seven others Tuesday at Oxford High School. He’s charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death.
WI Parade Crash Suspect Charged With Sixth Homicide

The suspect in Wisconsin’s parade tragedy is now accused of a sixth murder. Darrell Brooks was charged Monday after an eight-year-old boy died in the hospital. Prosecutors said it was coming after he was first charged with allegedly killing five adults more than a week ago. Police claim he rammed...
School Chief: Discipline Not Needed For Boy Before Shooting

(AP) — The superintendent of a Michigan school district says no discipline was necessary for a teen who was summoned to the office a few hours before four students were fatally shot. Tim Throne also acknowledged that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were at Oxford High School on Tuesday, the day of...
EXPLAINER: How Unusual To Charge Parents In School Shooting?

Experts say guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators. But parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs. That’s what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley’s parents unusual, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody early Saturday. They are charged with involuntary manslaughter, while their son is charged with murder, terrorism and other crimes. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says the Crumbleys ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
MANTECA PD ARRESTS FORMER SIERRA HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

A former Sierra High School teacher was arrested by Manteca Police detectives on Wednesday morning on charges of annoying and molesting a child, capping off a five-month investigation into a claim that surfaced this past summer. Jared Rio, 37, who taught the leadership class at Sierra High, was placed on...
MANTECA, CA

