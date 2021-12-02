Michigan Teen, 15, Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Ringgold teacher is accused of assaulting a student — her own daughter — at school. Ringgold High School teacher Rachael Roberts allegedly attacked her 16-year-old daughter in her classroom. The sophomore told police she went into her mom’s classroom at the end of the day and the two started arguing about ongoing family issues. Roberts allegedly hit her daughter repeatedly then picked her up off a chair, shoved her to the ground and stood on her stomach, the criminal complaint said. The girl managed to escape and ran into the bathroom to hide in a stall but her mom followed her, allegedly kicking in the door, police said. The teen complained about stomach pain but police said she was OK. Roberts is facing charges of simple assault and criminal mischief.

