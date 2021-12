The School Board is set to approve a change to its policy on school meal debt, that will limit the punishment students and families may face for not making payments. This year, all students have access to one free meal a day thanks to afederal USDA program. Previously, only students whose families qualify as low-income could receive free and subsidized meals.Under the program, students must still pay for a-la-cart items, and second meals. It is still unclear if the program will extend beyond this year.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO