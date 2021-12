Those of us who live on Bangor’s West Side, have spotted that something is a little different at the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe. The Bangor Water District posted yesterday on social media that they had been receiving some phone calls wondering what is going on at the top of Thomas Hill Standpipe, and it turns out that the flagpole that has sat at the top for the last 104 years, needs some upkeep done to it. They expect the work to be finished in the next few weeks, and then all will be right with the world again.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO