A 46-year-old Indian doctor with no travel history is among the two people who have tested positive for the omicron variant in the country, sparking concerns over possible community spread.The other person who tested positive for the new variant is a 66-year-old South African national who has already left India, federal health authorities said on Thursday.Both the patients tested positive in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.The state’s health minister K Sudhakar shared details about the medical practitioner with reporters.“The 46-year-old man who tested positive in Bengaluru is a medical doctor. He complained of tiredness, body ache and mild...

