Old Navy: Girl’s and Women’s PowerPress Leggings as low as $10!

Front plant dyes to the world gaming, the Air Force 1 has served as a mighty platform for showcasing a wide variety of cultural practices, modern traditions, and inspirational messaging. This upcoming women’s release has its own calming agenda in mind as it features a familiar peace sign hand symbol on the tongue logo, but there’s a bit more to this AF1 Low to suggest a larger story. On the heel and insole is an illustrative take on a woman’s lips, with the brand name embroidered in groovy typeface between its teeth. The brand’s signature “Just Do It” slogan appears on the forefoot in a cursive style, while the Swoosh logo itself mimics a flashy gold chain.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO