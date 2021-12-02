ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Navy: Girl’s and Women’s PowerPress Leggings as low as $10!

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed new leggings? Old Navy has some great deals today!....

moneysavingmom.com

moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Gaiam Leggings for $16.99! (Reg. $54!)

Kohl’s is offering a fantastic deal on Gaiam Leggings for Black Friday:. Gaiam Leggings — $19.99 (Reg. $54) Shipping is free on orders over $75 or choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Meg here from the MSM Team! I love Gaiam clothing for yoga, workouts, or even just...
moneysavingmom.com

MUK LUKS Women’s Alyx Boots only $27.99 shipped, plus more!

Love MUK LUKS boots? Here are a couple of great deals you can get today!. Jane has these MUK LUKS Women’s Alyx Boots for just $27.99 shipped right now! Choose from three colors. You can also get these MUK LUKS Women’s Cheryl Boots for just $39.99 shipped! Choose from four...
moneysavingmom.com

MUK LUKS Ankle Socks Sets (3 pair) only $4.99 + shipping!

These MUK LUKS Ankle Socks Sets (3 pair) would make great gifts!. Today only, Zulily has these MUK LUKS Ankle Socks Sets (3 pair) for just $4.99!. Choose from several color sets. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship...
moneysavingmom.com

PUMA Boy’s Pants only $12 each, shipped (Reg. $40!)

Don’t miss this great deal on PUMA Boy’s Pants!. Proozy has these PUMA Boy’s Mystery Pants for just $12 each shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code MSM1130AM-24-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $40 each so this is a great deal. Valid through December 6, 2021.
moneysavingmom.com

Gap Factory: Men’s and Women’s Jeans just $19.99 shipped!

Today only, Gap Factory has select Men’s and Women’s Jeans for just $19.99! Plus, shipping is free when you use the promo code GFSHIPPED at checkout!. This is a great time to grab a new pair or two. Valid today only, November 29, 2021. We love comments from readers, so...
moneysavingmom.com

Muk Luks Mommy and Me Leggings only $6.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Muk Luks Mommy & Me Leggings for only $6.99 today! Choose from several colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com

Columbia Women’s Half-Zip Fleece Pullover just $19.99 shipped (Reg. $50!)

Love Columbia? Check out these great deals on jackets!. Columbia has some great deals on Women’s Fleece Jackets right now! And shipping is FREE if you’re a Columbia Rewards Member (it’s free to sign up)!. Here are some deals you can get…. Columbia Women’s Lake Aloha Half-Zip Fleece Pullover –...
moneysavingmom.com

Old Navy: Adult Flannel Scarves only $5 today!

These Flannel Scarves would make great gift ideas!. Today only, Old Navy has Men’s and Women’s Flannel Scarves on sale for just $5!. Choose from several colors. These would make great gifts!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
HuffingtonPost

Comfortable Women's Shoes And Heels For Holiday Parties

I’ve had my fair share of nights spent limping around on a pair of high-heeled shoes that looked absolutely stunning but were absurdly uncomfortable. I may have even shamelessly walked down a sidewalk or two barefoot with a pair of stilettos hanging from my hands. As the time approaches for...
moneysavingmom.com

Asics Sportstyle Shoes for the Family as low as $29.95 shipped!

Don’t miss these hot deals on Asics Sportstyle Shoes!. Asics is having a huge sale on SportStyle Shoes for the family and you can score them as low as $29.95! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). There are tons of options to choose from. This is great...
moneysavingmom.com

Women’s Buckle Up Slides for just $5.99 + shipping! (Reg. $50!)

Zulily has these J/Slides Women’s Buckle Up Slides for just $5.99 today! These are regularly $50, so it’s a HOT deal! Choose from three colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com

50% off Under Armour ColdGear Apparel + Free Shipping!

If you love Under Armour, check out this sale on ColdGear Apparel!. Right now, Under Armour is offering 50% off select ColdGear Apparel when you use the promo code COLDGEAR50 at checkout! Plus, shipping is free when you create or sign into your account. Here are some deals you can...
sneakernews.com

This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Spreads Peace

Front plant dyes to the world gaming, the Air Force 1 has served as a mighty platform for showcasing a wide variety of cultural practices, modern traditions, and inspirational messaging. This upcoming women’s release has its own calming agenda in mind as it features a familiar peace sign hand symbol on the tongue logo, but there’s a bit more to this AF1 Low to suggest a larger story. On the heel and insole is an illustrative take on a woman’s lips, with the brand name embroidered in groovy typeface between its teeth. The brand’s signature “Just Do It” slogan appears on the forefoot in a cursive style, while the Swoosh logo itself mimics a flashy gold chain.
moneysavingmom.com

ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throw with Feet Pocket just $11.88!

This is a GREAT deal on these popular (and warm) throws!. Walmart has these popular ClimateRight By Cuddlduds Oversized Throws for just $11.88! Choose from 9 styles. This is a really great price for these! And this style includes a pocket to keep your feet extra warm!. Great gift ideas...
