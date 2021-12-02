ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Architectural Digest Celebrated Their AD100 List with a Glamorous Miami Cocktail Party

By Elise Taylor
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday night, Architectural Digest threw a party during Art Basel Miami Beach to celebrate 2021’s AD100, the annual list that names the top talents in interior design. The decor, as one would expect, was not to be missed. Held at Strawberry Moon, the expansive...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

2022 AD100 Debut: Jeremiah Brent Design

Jeremiah Brent is ready for his close-up. In addition to the myriad projects—house commissions, television shows, product collections—he works on with his high-profile husband, AD100 designer Nate Berkus, Brent has established himself as a force in his own right, applying his discerning sensibilities to a broad range of residential, commercial, and hospitality assignments across the U.S.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BET

Holiday Cocktails Made With Celebrity-Owned Spirits

For master mixologist Jairo Taveras, talk of holiday cocktails brings to mind roasted coconut and nutmeg, two ingredients the self-proclaimed island boy says for him are synonymous with the perfect holiday cocktail. Taveras remembers his mother introducing him to Ponche, a classic Dominican holiday drink with eggnog and rum. "I loved everything about it–the texture and the spices that came along with it." A former mixologist for NYC hotspots The Honey Well and Bathtub Gin, Taveras, who presently serves as Havana Club Ambassador for Bacardi USA, believes that the right holiday cocktail can create a moment to cherish for a lifetime.
DRINKS
Eater

Israeli Restaurant HaSalon Brings Party Vibes to a Iconic Miami Beach Location

Celebrity chef and Masterchef judge Eyal Shani is bringing his popular Tel Aviv restaurant and party spot HaSalon to Miami inside the former China Grill space in Miami Beach beginning Wednesday, November 24. For this outpost he’s teamed up with Major Food Group who have taken the city by storm with their hit restaurants Carbone and ZZ’s Club.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Pharrell Williams
fb101.com

BROCKMANS GIN UNVEILS 2021 HOLIDAY COCKTAILS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON IN STYLE

This 2021 Holiday season, Brockmans Gin, the ‘Properly Improper’ super-premium, new style gin, is serving up a range of stylish, elegant, and surprisingly festive gin cocktails. Each distinctly creative recipe draws out the blueberry and blackberry notes, bittersweet Valencian orange peel and other exquisite botanicals that are present in Brockmans Gin.
DRINKS
Vogue Magazine

The Parrish Museum Next Council Hosted a Cocktail Party at the Miami Beach Edition

During the first week of December, Art Basel Miami Beach transforms the city into what is basically Manhattan’s sixth borough. And so it only made sense that Watermill New York’s beloved Parrish Museum make an appearance too. On Tuesday night, Parrish Museum Next Council member Lary Milstein welcomed guests to the Miami Beach Edition for a cocktail party in the all-white hotel lobby.
LIFESTYLE
wmagazine.com

The Best Parties at Miami Art Basel 2021

After a one-year hiatus, North America’s biggest art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach, and the star-studded and exclusive party circuit that it inspires, has roared back to life. This time around, the international jet set and arty hobnobbers seemed like they hardly missed a beat. On Monday night alone, two days before the fair even officially opens to the public, one could toast Dior’s latest design collaboration series in the Design District, before heading over to dinner with Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber in a celebration for Saint Laurent before hitting up another held by Kering and hosted by Solange. If that wasn’t enough, you could also catch Nas performing his hits in front of a brand new BMW concept car atop Miami Beach’s fanciest parking garage.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
architecturaldigest.com

AD100 / 2022: Elizabeth Roberts Architects

As visions of domestic New York City bliss have shifted from uptown penthouses to Brooklyn brownstones, few have done as much to define that dream as Roberts. Over the past 20-plus years, the architect has breathed new life into homes throughout her beloved borough, developing a cult following thanks to clever space planning, showstopper kitchens, and nuanced material palettes.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Basel Miami#Interior Design#Goodtime Hotel
architecturaldigest.com

Last Night’s AD100 Party in Miami Drew a Star-Studded Crowd

Miami’s The Goodtime Hotel lived up to its name last night as tastemakers in the art, design, and entertainment worlds gathered to celebrate the 2022 AD100 in partnership with Lenovo and Intel Evo. Less than 24 hours after AD’s definitive list of top design talents had been announced, a star-studded roster of some 150 guests converged at Strawberry Moon—the resort’s retro-chic rooftop restaurant—to honor the industry’s best in what was an ebullient commencement to Miami Art and Design Week.
MIAMI, FL
Digiday

Architectural Digest will publish its first global print issue as part of revamped international rollout strategy

After experimenting with rolling out feature stories and videos globally this year, Architectural Digest will publish its first global magazine issue — its annual AD100 edition that lists the top design and architecture talents of the year — on Dec. 14. Editors from AD’s U.S. and nine international editions came together to work on the brand’s biggest issue of the year, as parent company Condé Nast continues to shift to a consolidated global content strategy that has editorial teams around the world working more closely together.
ENTERTAINMENT
worldarchitecture.org

WAF 2021 Special Prize winners celebrate exceptional architectural merit

The World Architecture Festival has announced the six 2021 Special Prize winners, exploring exceptional architectural merit in five categories. The WAF, the world's largest international architectural event, is taking place virtually from 1-3rd December. Special Prize winners are selected from across the WAF Awards shortlist to shine a light on...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vogue Magazine

Down in Miami, Valentino Hosted a Little Cocktail Party

“Cocktail Hour,” generally speaking, begins around 5 pm. At Art Basel Miami, Champagne can be served at any time. Yesterday, Valentino kicked off the festivities at noon. Under the hot Floridian sun, the brand toasted its Party Collection. In the garden at the Rubell Museum, mannequins posed on blankets and...
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

Maison de Mode Celebrated Guggenheim Curator Ashley James With an Intimate Dinner

Poets, painters, collectors, and royalty gathered at Mr. Chow’s on Tuesday night for an evening of conversation and connection. Hassan Pierre, founder of Maison De Mode, joined the Guggenheim’s Dr. Ashley James, associate curator of contemporary art, to celebrate Miami Art Basel. In a week saturated with parties (good, grand, rowdy), this dinner stood out for its intimacy and elegance.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue Magazine

In the Name of Fashion, International Aficionados of Art Showed up at Miu Miu’s Art Basel Party

The insane traffic in Miami did not stop Art Basel-ites from putting on their finest, patterned, and decadent frocks in the name of fashion. On Thursday evening, the who’s who in Miami’s community gathered at Miu Miu in the Design District to celebrate the Miu Miu Select by Hailey Benton Gates, model, director, and ‘iconic It girl’ of the brand who curated her favorites from this new collection just for the evening. Not her first time at the rodeo, she formerly worked with the brand in “2015 when I was in the campaign, and Miu Miu makes sense for my style as I am an avid vintage buyer so choosing pieces from this collection came with major ease.” The black-heavy collection featured an explosion of rhinestones and the accessories included were very indicative of the 1990s. The designer duds lured guests like Selby Drummond, Olivia Lopez, Jessica Wang, Micaela Erlanger, Chloe Wise, Brooke Wise, Taylor Abess, Angeles Almuna to come casually sip on Champagne and shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Away from the Rambunctious Art Basel Scene, Nicola Vassell Hosted an Intimate Dinner

Midway through 2021, Nicola Vassell tapped famed photographer and long-time friend Ming Smith to debut works at Vassell’s relatively new Chelsea Gallery. The exhibition was met with vast excitement, drawing in art aficionados and creative types from all over. Now, Vassell’s vision makes its way down South to Miami during Art Basel, and to celebrate, the gallerist invited close friends to enjoy a moment of quiet during a whirlwind of a week with an intimate dinner hosted alongside The Face.
VISUAL ART
dallassun.com

Planting Hope Celebrates Diversity and Artistic Expression at Exclusive WallStreetBets 'To the Moon Party' in Miami

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, was pleased to sponsor the WallStreetBets ‘To the Moon Party' on November 30th in Miami, Florida. The invite-only event gathered some of the most influential leaders in the art world and investment community to usher in a new era of artistic expression.
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lenny Kravitz wows at private party during Miami Art week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz gave a private performance Friday for a star-studded crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio and local Latin boy band CNCO during Miami's Art Week. The lavish party is an annual affair hosted by business mogul and art collector Wayne Boich. He...
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy