15 crypto leaders make the cut for Forbes 30 Under 30

cryptocoingossip.com
 3 days ago

Forbes has named 15 crypto business leaders in its latest 30 under 30, with OpenSea co-founder Alex Atallah and Alamada Research co-CEOs Caroline Ellison and Sam Trabucco making the cut. Forbes has named 15 youthful crypto business leaders on the 2022 edition of its 30 under 30 list. Despite...

cryptocoingossip.com

bitcoinmarketjournal.com

How to Make Your Crypto Work for You

The easiest path to generating income in the crypto world might just be the most overlooked: making your crypto work for you. Like putting your money into a bank account to earn interest, there are many ways to put your crypto to work. For example, crypto owners worldwide can earn...
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Competitor Becomes Focus of Crypto Firm’s New $500,000,000 Investment Fund

A Miami-based venture capital (VC) firm is investing $500 million into an Ethereum (ETH) competitor’s ecosystem. Blockchain VC firm Borderless Capital says the investment will go towards digital assets powering decentralized applications (DApps) built on Algorand (ALGO), a payments and decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused blockchain network. Borderless Capital previously launched a...
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto as the New Asset Class under a Regulated Environment

Investing in cryptocurrencies has rapidly gained wide adoption and media attention, with the development of the Metaverse, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), DeFi 2.0 and Web 3.0. As a result, the industry as a whole has enjoyed exponential growth over the past twelve months alone. To put this growth into context, there are now in excess of 77 million users1 globally and 6,000 coins/tokens in 2021¹ compared to 0.89 million global users1 and 66 coins/tokens in 2013².
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptocoingossip.com

‘We want to be the AWS of crypto,’ says Coinbase exec

Coinbase officials have suggested that they need to become the “Amazon Web Services of cryptocurrencies” as soon as possible. With Amazon Web Services (AWS) being one of the most popular cloud service providers on the planet, it’s no surprise that Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the United States, is attempting to capitalize on its success by developing its own cloud infrastructure solution, Coinbase Cloud.
MARKETS
cryptocoingossip.com

Nascent Crypto Sector Is the Biggest Outperformer After Skyrocketing 37,000% This Year, According to Market Research Firm

A prominent market intelligence firm has identified one crypto sector that is exponentially outpacing all others in terms of growth. UK-based market research firm MacroHive created four indices which the company believes capture the popular use cases of cryptocurrencies. Each index, except for Bitcoin, consists of five tokens that represent...
STOCKS
Denver Business Journal

These 8 Colorado entrepreneurs made Forbes' Under 30 list

Colorado’s next generation of business leaders appears to be thriving as Forbes has named eight local entrepreneurs to its annual Under 30 list. The 10th annual Forbes’ Under 30 list includes professional athletes and musicians, actors, founders and entrepreneurs from across industries, highlighting the young innovators moving the country forward.
ECONOMY
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto’s Top-Ranking Ethereum Competitor Could Explode to Five Times Its Current Value, According to Coin Bureau

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is explaining why he thinks one Ethereum (ETH) competitor and smart contract platform could explode in the coming months. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.7 million YouTube subscribers that Solana (SOL) can potentially hit “an extremely bullish target that borders on fantasy.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Inside Indiana Business

Brickman Named to Forbes Under 30 List 2022

Max Brickman has been named to the Forbes Under 30 List for 2022. When he was a student at Indiana University he founded Heartland Ventures, as a seed and Series A firm looking to connect coastal startups to midwestern industry. While pursuing his B.S. from the Indiana University Kelley School...
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Fiveable co-founder Tán Ho named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Tán Ho, a co-founder of Milwaukee-based startup Fiveable has been recognized on one of Forbes magazine’s new 30 Under 30 lists in the category of education. Ho co-founded the online platform Fiveable in 2018 with CEO Amanda DoAmoral and is the chief experience officer of the company. “Speechless,” Ho tweeted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thepaypers.com

Cloverly and Diversifi partner to make crypto greener

Cloverly has partnered with Diversifi to launch a zero-carbon product that will help the crypto industry offset its environmental footprint. Diversifi (diversi.fi) is a tech-driven crypto asset management platform that offers financial institutions risk-mitigating and other sophisticated tools for digital currency investments. By utilising Cloverly’s carbon offset API, the Diversifi...
CLOVERLY, MD
investmentu.com

CRO Crypto: Making a Crypto.com Coin Price Prediction

The crypto markets have continued to take it on the chin since the latest mini crash. Bitcoin and Ethereum have entered into correction territory. And a lot of altcoins are following suit. But at least one coin stands out for its resistance to current downward pressure: CRO crypto. Some might better know it as the Crypto.com coin, but either way, it’s been on a tear this year.
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Top Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Will Spearhead Bull Market Recovery – And It’s Not Bitcoin

A closely followed crypto analyst and trader is naming one altcoin that he believes will reignite the crypto bull market. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Credible tells his 275,300 Twitter followers in a new video that Ethereum’s strong performance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) amid the brutal correction is a sign that the markets are still bullish.
MARKETS
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in August.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
ECONOMY

