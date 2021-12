The crypto market has entered a period of “extreme fear”, according to one metric, after the price of bitcoin and several other leading cryptocurrencies suffered a severe crash at the end of last week.Bitcoin plummeted by more than $10,000 on Friday, briefly falling as low as $45,000 before staging a slight recovery over the weekend.It has risen above $47,000 on Monday morning but remains a long way off the all-time high it experienced last month of close to $69,000.Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) also saw heavy losses at the end of last week but...

